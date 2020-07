Expediting Border Settlements Is Better Than Not Patrolling Them for Lack of Money

A known threat The threat from China was always known. Ravi Rikhye in his book Analysis to Fight India’s Ability to Fight a 2-Front War 2018 warns of this possibility in the introduction itself. “In my opinion, the next crisis will be at another point, perhaps Siachen side, and possibly not until 2019 or 2020,” he says.

Where will the money for this come from? It is not a question of national will but one of the national purse.

It is thus clear that India simply does not have the money to guard its borders by military means. However strident and seemingly resolute the present tone of announcements made by the government are, the economic maths just does not add up. It is known to everyone intuitively, not needing help from charts or statistical data.

Border agreementsThe answer lies in having borders that are, more or less, not disputed by India’s neighbours. Yes, it means giving up some of the country’s claims. There is an understandable aversion to this. The territory of the nation is always portrayed as sacrosanct, as is our body. Who would willingly give up an eye, or even a finger? However, the nation-state is not the sum of all our bodies. Writing in The Wire , Itty Abraham informs us that countries – including India and China – have given up territory in the past for better relations without any “diminution of the nation-state”. He says:

“It is a dangerous fallacy to see the country as a scaled-up version of the individual body… The more national territory is seen as a body, the less possible it becomes to see any “loss” of land or at sea as anything but a crime against the state, deserving of war.”

The nation must not squander away its territory. However, it must be accepted that the prime objective of a nation-state is to provide a good life to its citizens. If territorial integrity helps achieve such an objective, the struggle to retain integrity is justified. But if efforts to retain every inch of the territory result in unacceptable hardships to its people, it would not be.



In the past too, Indian has squandered away opportunities to reach a border settlement with Pakistan. A



To sum up, the Centre’s present approach to raise more and more forces to counter the threat to India’s borders is clearly not working. Every rupee that is now spent on arms will be at the cost of basic welfare of the citizens. And, even then, it is likely that the country will not reach a reasonable level of satisfaction. That makes it a double whammy.



In the past too, Indian has squandered away opportunities to reach a border settlement with Pakistan. A settlement with Pakistan had almost been reached but was scuttled. In an interview to CNN-IBN in 2009, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said he should have "moved faster on the Kashmir resolution with Pakistan". "We had come very close to a non-border, non-territorial solution, and I regret that we didn't go ahead with it due to certain events at the time."