What's new

India: World's Largest Mobocracy

xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
2,958
6
6,360
Country
India
Location
United States
Nearly thirty years after the Babri Masjid was razed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh, a special CBI court in Lucknow today acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, citing lack of evidence.

indianexpress.com

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict Live Updates: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants Advani after all 32 acquitted

Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict Live News Updates: All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com


Babri Masjid demolition: The most comprehensive video coverage from 1992



1601470728833.png


1601470756717.png


1601470357916.png


1601470375347.png


1601470401909.png
 

Attachments

HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
11,389
85
28,076
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Atal Bihari Bajpai said @3:19 in the below attached video
"And we will FIGHT with help of mob not on the basis of Law" ....
 
Last edited:
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
5,639
7
9,662
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hindutva fascists have 'thin skin with big chip', they won't listen and won't change...

They are incorrigible, they don't retrospect, doesn't believe in redemption and change.

It is like a triumph of Hinduism over invader Islam, the renaissance and revival of Hinduism in Bharat.

The coming home of lost Vedic Hindutva...

It is the vengeance of 800 years of Muslim rule, it is revenge from Muslims of destroying the revered Hinduism from the sacred land of Bharat.

It is getting the respect and right of Hinduism from Hindu secular's, liberals, leftists who mocked and denigrated the old pagan Hindu religion as not fit for the modern times. And to be modern one need to move away from medieval Hindu religion...

It is like Eureka for the Sanghis and Hindutvadis....let them revel and dabble.

@xeuss
 
Last edited:
S

SuvarnaTeja

FULL MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
1,715
-6
646
Country
India
Location
India
Babri mosque demolition was a grave error and should have never been done.

The destruction meant destruction of evidence of atrocities committed by Islamic rulers on Hindus.

Hindus should have preserved and educated generation after generation of Hindus on the atrocities committed by Islamic rulers on Hindus.

Hindus are always myopic and do not think long term like the Muslims.
 
Last edited:
J

JNUite

FULL MEMBER
Sep 13, 2020
105
0
121
Country
India
Location
India
N.Siddiqui said:
Hindutva fascists have 'thin skin with big chip', they won't listen and won't change...

They are incorrigible, they don't retrospect, doesn't believe in redemption and change.

It is like a triumph of Hinduism over invader Islam, the renaissance and revival of Hinduism in Bharat.

The coming home of lost Vedic Hindutva...

It is like Eureka for the Sanghis and Hindutvadis....let them revel and dabble.
Click to expand...
Why be envy of Hindutvadis when compared to Pakistanis, they are no where near achieving their objectives?

Hindutvadis still trying to achieve albeit with very few success what Islamists have achieved so far by partitioning British India in 1947 and creating Muslim majority Pakistan by making the state as an Islamic republic with Islam as the religion of the state deciding all the laws of the Pakistan starting with the condition that head of the state in Pakistan would be practicing Muslim.

Since we are discussing about the judgement passed un criminal case regarding unlawful demolition of Babri masjid where so all accused were acquitted may I remind Pakistani friends that on eve of demolition of Babri,
there were strong protests in Pakistan in which dozens of Hindu temples were destroyed. Was there any legal proceedings on these attacks on Hindu temples in Pakistan in all these 30 years?


www.nytimes.com

PAKISTANIS ATTACK 30 HINDU TEMPLES

www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com


www.aa.com.tr

Memories of Babri Mosque demolition haunt Pakistani Hindus

Hindus in Pakistan no longer fear violence on Babri Mosque demolition anniversary on Dec. 6 - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Vanguard One India opens one of the world's largest hospitals to fight coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
Zapper India has largest, most experienced mountain army in the world, says Chinese military expert Indian Defence Forum 153
IndoCarib India To Launch World's Largest Evacuation On Thursday COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
Jyotish India becomes world's 5th largest economy, overtakes UK, France Central & South Asia 123
Mrityunjay Rai Worlds largest solar park is operational in India. Central & South Asia 5
Zapper India is all set to open world’s largest cricket stadium Central & South Asia 14
D World’s largest strike stops India: 250 million workers out against Modi Central & South Asia 0
P India walks out of world's largest trade pact: simple explanation China & Far East 20
D China boost its air power, bases world's largest UAVs, H-6K bombers near India's border Central & South Asia 12
D India is world’s second-largest arms importer Indian Defence Forum 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top