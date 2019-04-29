India: World's Largest Mobocracy

N.Siddiqui said: Hindutva fascists have 'thin skin with big chip', they won't listen and won't change...



They are incorrigible, they don't retrospect, doesn't believe in redemption and change.



It is like a triumph of Hinduism over invader Islam, the renaissance and revival of Hinduism in Bharat.



The coming home of lost Vedic Hindutva...



It is like Eureka for the Sanghis and Hindutvadis....let them revel and dabble.

Memories of Babri Mosque demolition haunt Pakistani Hindus

Why be envy of Hindutvadis when compared to Pakistanis, they are no where near achieving their objectives?Hindutvadis still trying to achieve albeit with very few success what Islamists have achieved so far by partitioning British India in 1947 and creating Muslim majority Pakistan by making the state as an Islamic republic with Islam as the religion of the state deciding all the laws of the Pakistan starting with the condition that head of the state in Pakistan would be practicing Muslim.Since we are discussing about the judgement passed un criminal case regarding unlawful demolition of Babri masjid where so all accused were acquitted may I remind Pakistani friends that on eve of demolition of Babri,there were strong protests in Pakistan in which dozens of Hindu temples were destroyed. Was there any legal proceedings on these attacks on Hindu temples in Pakistan in all these 30 years?