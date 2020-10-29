What's new

India Working With France To Acquire Stealth Submarines

Zapper

Zapper

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2019
1,768
-108
1,866
Country
India
Location
United States
The bilateral ties between India and France have seen a major boost in recent years. Following the landmark Rafale deal, New Delhi is now set to acquire new submarines from the French shipbuilder Naval Group.
1604727096739.png

Citing a source, a Nikkei Asia report said that the French shipbuilder will make an offer in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative for a proposal to make P75I class submarines for the Indian Navy.

Reportedly, a meeting was held in September between the French Defense Minister Florence Parly and her Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh where the Indo-French defense cooperation was discussed. “One of these is the P75I submarines tender,” said the source cited in the report.


According to Harsh V Pant, chief of the Strategic Studies Programme, Observer Research Foundation talking to Nikkei Asia, the deal is expected to be worth a whopping 420 billion rupees ($5.6 billion).

The report added that the tender seeks to build six stealth submarines with air-independent propulsion technology that would have a longer submerged range than subs already possessed by the Indian Navy.

As reported earlier by EurAsian Times, New Delhi has already picked Larsen & Toubro and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders as two Indian firms. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) invited RFP (request for proposal) from five foreign manufacturers including ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (Germany), Rubin Design Bureau (Russia), Navantia (Spain), Naval Group (France), and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (South Korea).

P-75I will become the first project to be launched under the Strategic Partnership (SP) policy initiated by the current government in May 2017 to give a boost to ‘Make in India’. The submarine project or other SP projects won’t be affected by the MoD import arms embargo.

Reportedly, the MoD requested information and data regarding the following capabilities of the proposed design of the submarine:

:: maximum diving depth without limitation on the number of dives.
:: maximum operating range (dived-snort-surface) and mission endurance.
:: air-independent propulsion system being offered.
:: surface displacement and reserve buoyancy.
:: indiscretion rate.
:: seawater specific gravity operating range.
:: torpedo tubes with the capability to launch long-range, heavyweight, wire-guided torpedoes, missiles, and methods for weapon discharge.
:: externally launched torpedo decoy system.
:: integrated combat system (details of prospective suppliers to be provided).
:: contemporary low noise propulsion and power generation system.
:: auxiliary motors with take home capability.
:: contemporary IPMS, SMCS, APMS.
:: AC system customized for operation in tropical waters characterized by high temperature and high humidity conditions.

India is expected to develop an indigenous submarine program (P-76) after the transfer of technology by the French manufacturer.

Another such defense deal, after India celebrated the arrival of its first five French Rafale fighters in July another three fighter jets landed on Wednesday at the Ambala airbase, is expected to boost bilateral ties between India and France.

New Delhi chose the French Dassault Rafale fighters over American jets. According to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, France moved to India’s third-largest arms supplier from eighth from 2010 to 2014, trailing only after Russia and Israel.

The ties between the two have grown leaps and bound, not just in defense cooperation but the leaders of both the countries have shown immense support for each other. Last year, speaking at UNESCO in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said:

“Today in the 21st century, we talk of INFRA. I would like to say that for me it is IN+FRA, which means the alliance between India and France.” France has also endorsed India for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

A display of solidarity was seen recently when New Delhi condemned attacks on French President Emmanuel Macron over his statements in support of the publication of controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoons.

In an official statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said: “We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse.”

https://eurasiantimes.com/after-raf...ne of these is the,source cited in the report.
 
vishwambhar

vishwambhar

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2020
1,126
-18
803
Country
India
Location
India
This is the news that made my day..... now I hope navy comes out of the laxity it's showing these days and sign the damn deal..... sorrfin barracuda will be a great stop gap till our all nuclear submarines are ready.....
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,037
-14
823
Country
India
Location
India
Zapper said:
The bilateral ties between India and France have seen a major boost in recent years. Following the landmark Rafale deal, New Delhi is now set to acquire new submarines from the French shipbuilder Naval Group.
View attachment 686490
Citing a source, a Nikkei Asia report said that the French shipbuilder will make an offer in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative for a proposal to make P75I class submarines for the Indian Navy.

Reportedly, a meeting was held in September between the French Defense Minister Florence Parly and her Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh where the Indo-French defense cooperation was discussed. “One of these is the P75I submarines tender,” said the source cited in the report.


According to Harsh V Pant, chief of the Strategic Studies Programme, Observer Research Foundation talking to Nikkei Asia, the deal is expected to be worth a whopping 420 billion rupees ($5.6 billion).

The report added that the tender seeks to build six stealth submarines with air-independent propulsion technology that would have a longer submerged range than subs already possessed by the Indian Navy.

As reported earlier by EurAsian Times, New Delhi has already picked Larsen & Toubro and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders as two Indian firms. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) invited RFP (request for proposal) from five foreign manufacturers including ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (Germany), Rubin Design Bureau (Russia), Navantia (Spain), Naval Group (France), and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (South Korea).

P-75I will become the first project to be launched under the Strategic Partnership (SP) policy initiated by the current government in May 2017 to give a boost to ‘Make in India’. The submarine project or other SP projects won’t be affected by the MoD import arms embargo.

Reportedly, the MoD requested information and data regarding the following capabilities of the proposed design of the submarine:

:: maximum diving depth without limitation on the number of dives.
:: maximum operating range (dived-snort-surface) and mission endurance.
:: air-independent propulsion system being offered.
:: surface displacement and reserve buoyancy.
:: indiscretion rate.
:: seawater specific gravity operating range.
:: torpedo tubes with the capability to launch long-range, heavyweight, wire-guided torpedoes, missiles, and methods for weapon discharge.
:: externally launched torpedo decoy system.
:: integrated combat system (details of prospective suppliers to be provided).
:: contemporary low noise propulsion and power generation system.
:: auxiliary motors with take home capability.
:: contemporary IPMS, SMCS, APMS.
:: AC system customized for operation in tropical waters characterized by high temperature and high humidity conditions.

India is expected to develop an indigenous submarine program (P-76) after the transfer of technology by the French manufacturer.

Another such defense deal, after India celebrated the arrival of its first five French Rafale fighters in July another three fighter jets landed on Wednesday at the Ambala airbase, is expected to boost bilateral ties between India and France.

New Delhi chose the French Dassault Rafale fighters over American jets. According to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, France moved to India’s third-largest arms supplier from eighth from 2010 to 2014, trailing only after Russia and Israel.

The ties between the two have grown leaps and bound, not just in defense cooperation but the leaders of both the countries have shown immense support for each other. Last year, speaking at UNESCO in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said:

“Today in the 21st century, we talk of INFRA. I would like to say that for me it is IN+FRA, which means the alliance between India and France.” France has also endorsed India for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

A display of solidarity was seen recently when New Delhi condemned attacks on French President Emmanuel Macron over his statements in support of the publication of controversial Charlie Hebdo cartoons.

In an official statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said: “We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse.”

https://eurasiantimes.com/after-rafale-jets-india-quietly-working-with-france-to-acquire-stealth-submarines-in-a-multi-billion-dollar-deal/#:~:text=Europe-,After Rafale Jets, India Quietly Working With France To Acquire,A Multi-Billion Dollar Deal&text=The bilateral ties between India,major boost in recent years.&text=“One of these is the,source cited in the report.
Click to expand...

Talk Talk and more Talk.

Navy has been taking about P75I for eons with no concrete action.

vishwambhar said:
This is the news that made my day..... now I hope navy comes out of the laxity it's showing these days and sign the damn deal..... sorrfin barracuda will be a great stop gap till our all nuclear submarines are ready.....
Click to expand...
Spanish offer is the closest to what Indian Navy is looking for.

Russia is offering the best ToT.
 
Zapper

Zapper

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2019
1,768
-108
1,866
Country
India
Location
United States
vishwambhar said:
This is the news that made my day..... now I hope navy comes out of the laxity it's showing these days and sign the damn deal..... sorrfin barracuda will be a great stop gap till our all nuclear submarines are ready.....
Click to expand...
It definitely makes more sense to go with the French's Scorpene 2000 instead of German Type-214 or Spanish S-80 or South Korean KSS-III to ensure commonality and uniformity with our current Scorpene fleet. I'd also expect P75I to be the last foreign submarine procurement of the Indian Navy
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,279
-1
6,636
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Actual headline is.

After Rafale Jets, India Quietly Working With France To Acquire Stealth Submarines In A Multi-Billion Dollar Deal

sadqay jawaan Indian quietness and secrecy te.

what is quiet here, dumb Indian media posting a news and saying quietly working.......stupidity of India media bhakts and happiness of sanghis.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,037
-14
823
Country
India
Location
India
undercover JIX said:
Actual headline is.

After Rafale Jets, India Quietly Working With France To Acquire Stealth Submarines In A Multi-Billion Dollar Deal

sadqay jawaan Indian quietness and secrecy te.

what is quiet here, dumb Indian media posting a news and saying quietly working.......stupidity of India media bhakts and happiness of sanghis.
Click to expand...

It is stealth submarine. So it will be quite.
 
vishwambhar

vishwambhar

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2020
1,126
-18
803
Country
India
Location
India
SuvarnaTeja said:
Talk Talk and more Talk.

Navy has been taking about P75I for eons with no concrete action.



Spanish offer is the closest to what Indian Navy is looking for.

Russia is offering the best ToT.
Click to expand...
You are right.... navy used to be most efficient service when come to procurement but these days they are behaving like a dead bodies...... P75I project has put air force to shame.....
 
Zapper

Zapper

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2019
1,768
-108
1,866
Country
India
Location
United States
SuvarnaTeja said:
Talk Talk and more Talk.

Navy has been taking about P75I for eons with no concrete action.
Click to expand...
Our leaders haven't ever prioritized defence acquisitions and were always put on the back burner which is why we have such a crappy procurement process with tenders being issued and cancelled multiple times, lengthy negotiation process while MoD babus expecting significant kickbacks to fill up their swiss accounts. All this while, they'd have to ensure any DRDO competing project is killed by demanding unrealistic spec changes etc
SuvarnaTeja said:
Spanish offer is the closest to what Indian Navy is looking for.

Russia is offering the best ToT.
Click to expand...
There's no concrete evidence of who is offering the best deal and I don't think Russia is offering the best ToT since that's the root cause for IAF/DRDO to pull outta the FGFA project. It's all speculation by paid media outlets as of now
 
vishwambhar

vishwambhar

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2020
1,126
-18
803
Country
India
Location
India
Zapper said:
It definitely makes more sense to go with the French's Scorpene 2000 instead of German Type-214 or Spanish S-80 or South Korean KSS-III to ensure commonality and uniformity with our current Scorpene fleet. I'd also expect P75I to be the last foreign submarine procurement of the Indian Navy
Click to expand...
Yes scorpeans always my choice if we look at logistics.... scorpeans or barracuda whatever but just sign it..... U214 is far advance compared to scorpeans but Germany I seriously don't want anything offensive and strategic weapon like submarine from them..... just look at their policies and you will know what I mean......
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,037
-14
823
Country
India
Location
India
Zapper said:
It definitely makes more sense to go with the French's Scorpene 2000 instead of German Type-214 or Spanish S-80 or South Korean KSS-III to ensure commonality and uniformity with our current Scorpene fleet. I'd also expect P75I to be the last foreign submarine procurement of the Indian Navy
Click to expand...
What about Amur?


Conventional vessels to be built to Navy’s requirements with technology access
Russia has offered India joint design and development of conventional submarines through an Inter Governmental Agreement (IGA) at the delegation-level dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, sources said.
“The proposal includes joint design and development of a conventional submarine with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) through an IGA as per the Indian Navy requirements with full access to technology and Intellectual Property Rights [IPR],” a Russian source said.

For the P-75I, Russia has pitched a modified Amur 1650 conventional submarine to suit Indian requirements.

www.thehindu.com

Russia proposes joint development of submarines with India

Conventional vessels to be built to Navy’s requirements with technology access
www.thehindu.com www.thehindu.com
 
Zapper

Zapper

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2019
1,768
-108
1,866
Country
India
Location
United States
SuvarnaTeja said:
with full access to technology and Intellectual Property Rights [IPR],” a Russian source said
Click to expand...
We've heard similar narratives from media outlets where they always quoted unknown "Russian Source" but that doesn't turn out to be a reality. Secondly, it's best we go with the French's Scorpene 2k to maintain uniformity with our current fleet.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,037
-14
823
Country
India
Location
India
Zapper said:
We've heard similar narratives from media outlets where they always specified "Russian Source" but that doesn't turn out to be a reality. Secondly, it's best we go with the French's Scorpene 2k to maintain uniformity with our current fleet.
Click to expand...
But French do not give any ToT.

The current Scorpene project is the living proof.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zapper
MDL Will Deliver All 6 Scorpene Submarine To Indian Navy By 2023: CMD Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad
Replies
1
Views
292
vishwambhar
vishwambhar
Viet
Besides India, Which Countries Are Vying For Russia’s Supreme ‘Dog-Fighter’ Su-35 Jets?
Replies
1
Views
175
Viet
Viet
Champion_Usmani
Importance Of Nuclear Submarines For Pakistan – OpEd by Commodore ( Retd) Anjum Sarfraz
2
Replies
29
Views
3K
MastanKhan
MastanKhan
ashok321
Babur-III tested; Pakistan becomes a Nuclear Triad
2 3
Replies
33
Views
3K
Shamsher1990
Shamsher1990
Khurram2349
Need to have a solid Mutual Strategic Defense Pact with China
2
Replies
16
Views
944
Hayreddin
Hayreddin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top