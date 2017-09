India won’t protest entry of any nation in NSG, would want application be considered based on merits (On Pakistan’s bid for NSG membership)

India has always maintained that we want peaceful settlement on sea related issues

Its PM prerogative and I don’t want to comment on this (when asked about the possible cabinet reshuffle and if she would prefer her existing portfolio,)

I have no confirmation or proof on Indians being killed in Iraq. In fact we have been informed that they are alive

Don’t know why the issue is being raked up, as everyone knows that the moment High Commissioner saw Mallya in audience he walked off

Indian HC was not at fault, Suhel Seth, if invites someone then HC has nothing to do with it

On Lalit Modi, we have not received any extradition request from ED

Once we receive the revised application from ED, we will forward the request

ED sent us extradition request for Vijay Mallya,our team suggested few changes which has been sent to ED

Our engagement with US has increased but not on the cost of nation’s interest. We also stage protest against them as and when required

Incidents of violence in Bangladesh unfortunate. Bangladesh government taking strong action againt it

Not correct to say that in the bid to secure membership in NSG, we have disregarded SAARC

NIA has not been denied permission to go to Pakistan and probe. Pakistan has only asked for time to conduct proper probe from their end (on Pathankot).

Foreign Secretary level talks between two nations (India and Pak) have not been cancelled but we are only awaiting probe from Pak side on Pathankot attack

We are trying to ensure that India becomes a member of NSG by the end of this year itself

PM Modi in matter of 10 months covered UAE, Saudi Arab, Iran and Qatar successful for better economic ties

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said that China’s objection to India’s bid for NSG membership was all about the criteria and procedures to be adopted.In a special press conference to highlight her ministry’s achievements in the last two years, Swaraj said that she said that India was hopeful that it will be able to convince China to give its backing.The NSG follows the principle of unanimity and objection to its membership bid by even one country can put paid to its hopes of joining the 48-nation elite group.Here are the highlights of her press conference;