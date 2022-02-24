What's new

India won't buy predator drones from United States; $3BN deal put on hold amid 'make-in-India' pushI

K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
1,502
3
1,607
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

India has put its plan to acquire 30 Predator armed drones from the US on the back burner, on account of its focus on indigenous development and manufacturing, as well as the prohibitive cost involved. Hindustan Times has also learnt that it has been informed to Pentagon as well. Spearheaded by the Indian Navy, India was planning to acquire 30 Predator armed drones for use across services (10 each for the navy, air force and army) at the cost of at least $3 billion from US-based General Atomics. The Indian Navy already has taken two surveillance Predators on lease from the US company and uses them for conducting reconnaissance of India’s maritime and land borders with China and Pakistan. The decision to put the acquisition on hold was taken as India already has some capability in armed drones; it is currently upgrading the Israeli Heron drones. #Drones #MakeinIndia #Defence

K
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

CrazyZ
India Scraps $3 Billion Predator Drone Deal With US: Report
2
Replies
21
Views
679
kahu
K
D
India Buys 4 Israeli Herons, to Upgrade Them With Missiles as Army, IAF, Navy Ramp Up Drone Inventory
Replies
0
Views
396
dani191
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Navy's recce prowess gets boost with induction of 2 Poseidon 8I aircraft
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Salza
Salza
D
india seeks clarity from us on price technology transfer before finalising 3 billion predator drone deal/
Replies
0
Views
303
dani191
D
Sudarshan
RAJNATH SINGH-LED DAC TO FINALISE DEAL TO BUY 30 U.S. MADE MQ-9 REAPER DRONES
2 3
Replies
43
Views
3K
Yasser76
Yasser76

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom