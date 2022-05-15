What's new

India Won Thomas Cup

jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,849
17
22,545
Country
India
Location
India
Shakuni Mama said:
India won Thomas Cup and made a history after defeating Indonesia 3-0.

@Indos @INDIAPOSITIVE @surya kiran @jamahir
Click to expand...

Well, I have an ideological take on this. Badminton is okay but it should be a private act. Sports should be a private act. Badminton, tennis and swimming are good but should be done in private.

Most public sports like cricket, football, baseball etc are silly and some like boxing are downright barbaric and all these are promoted by governments, especially the Capitalist ones, to keep people from questioning the running of society, to keep the people from questioning their poverty and lack of rights. So the governments say, here is a stadium, make eleven people run around in it and have 25,000 people watch it without participating but unnaturally becoming emotional just by watching. Then the government say let us create heroes in sports and give them awards and propagandize them among the public to keep the public idiotic. Public sport is stupid many a time just obscene and disconnected from social reality. Remember this from just last year ?
As plumes of smoke rose from cremation grounds, where bodies were arriving faster than they could be burned, teams of professional cricket players squared off under the lights of a cavernous stadium named for India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi.

The jarring scenes unfolded on Thursday in Ahmedabad, located in Modi’s home state of Gujarat and a hot spot in India’s spiraling coronavirus outbreak, which is claiming an average of nearly 3,000 lives a day nationwide.

For decades, cricket and its charismatic stars have commanded exalted status in India, where the once-genteel colonial game attracts its biggest and most passionate fan base. Now, public anger is growing at the sport’s marquee international product, the Indian Premier League, which is playing matches in a “bio-bubble” without spectators that has drawn criticism for diverting resources from the country’s wider coronavirus fight.

Read more: India’s Covid-19 surge leaves another seven million people jobless

“There is a lack of empathy for dead bodies lying in crematoriums surrounding your stadium,” said Rahul Verma, a lawyer and die-hard cricket fan who said he had been a devoted follower of the cricket league since it started in 2008. “This game, a gentleman’s game, never was so grotesque.”

India set another global record on Friday with nearly 383,000 new infections, the health ministry reported, pushing the global coronavirus case count to more than 150 million.

In India, with one in five tests coming back positive, experts fear the true toll is much higher. As the US Air Force delivered the first shipments of oxygen cylinders, test kits, masks and other emergency supplies promised to India by the Biden administration, several Indian states said they could not fulfill the government’s directive to expand vaccinations to all adults beginning Saturday because they lacked vaccine doses.

As hospitals face shortages of intensive-care beds, relatives of the sick broadcast desperate pleas on social media for oxygen, medicine and other scarce supplies. Many Indians say they do not know if they are infected with the coronavirus because overwhelmed labs have stopped processing tests.

But one group that seems unaffected is the wealthy and powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India, the regulatory body that oversees the Indian Premier League, which was modeled on soccer’s Premier League in England and features players from around the world.

The board has kept ambulances fitted with mobile intensive-care beds on standby outside stadiums where matches are being played in case a player falls sick. It is testing players every two days and has created a travel bubble between stadiums in the six states hosting matches, including dedicated airport check-in counters for cricketers.

Meanwhile, some Indians say they cannot cross state lines to find hospital beds for Covid-19 patients.

Hemang Amin, the board’s chief operating officer, said in a letter released this week that the health and safety of players and staff members were “of paramount importance,” and added that the matches, which conclude on May 30, were a needed distraction in a difficult time.

“When you all walk out onto the field, you are bringing hope to millions of people who have tuned in,” he wrote.

But the league’s safety protocols have only highlighted the gap between its star players — who have said little publicly in the face of criticism — and the rest of the country.

“That ambulance outside that stadium could have saved at least ten lives a day,” said Ishan Singh, a cricket fan in Delhi. “These players are thieves. Given a chance, they will rob wood from the cremations and sell it in the market.”

The New Indian Express, a daily newspaper, said in an editorial this week that it would suspend coverage of the cricket league until “a semblance of normalcy is restored” in the country.

“This is commercialism gone crass,” the newspaper wrote. “The problem is not with the game but its timing.”
Click to expand...
@Sharma Ji, I am sure you were watching these stupid IPL matches during these COVID mass funerals.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,402
70
52,485
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
India has built upon a popular sport In the country badminton, and started to make a name for itself at a top level.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Indos
Indonesia Wins Thomas Cup after 19 Years
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
Indos
Indos
AsianLion
India vs Namibia | Most Useless match of the T20 World Cup 2021
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
AsianLion
AsianLion
ghazi52
T20 World Cup 2022
Replies
2
Views
231
Flight of falcon
F
Pakistan Space Agency
New church in Taxila, where the Apostle Thomas preached
Replies
7
Views
388
LakeHawk180
L
K
  • Article
AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Replies
2
Views
429
KedarT
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom