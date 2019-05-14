India Withdraws from the Kavkaz 2020 Exercises in Russia

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 4,659
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
India has withdrawn from Military exercise that was to be held in Russia following the SCO summit as tensions peak in Eastern Ladakh. The reasons for the withdrawal from the Kavkaz 2020 military exercise s mainly due to the presence of Pakistan and China in the exercise.
This is the first time India has declined the Russians, will they see it as an Indian tilt towards the West.
This is the first time India has declined the Russians, will they see it as an Indian tilt towards the West.