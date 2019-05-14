What's new

India Withdraws from the Kavkaz 2020 Exercises in Russia

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

India has withdrawn from Military exercise that was to be held in Russia following the SCO summit as tensions peak in Eastern Ladakh. The reasons for the withdrawal from the Kavkaz 2020 military exercise s mainly due to the presence of Pakistan and China in the exercise.
This is the first time India has declined the Russians, will they see it as an Indian tilt towards the West.
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

What is India scared off?? Both Pakistan, and China laughing at their performance in the exercises !!! Lol.. quite funny. Shows a lack of confidence in themselves and sends the wrong message to both Pakistan and China..
 
B

Beast

The Indian are at mercy of Russian. More than half of their military hardware are Russian and the useless local industries are incapable of producing spares to maintain their system. If Russian side with Pakistan and China against India.

They still need to bite the bullet and smile at the Russian. :lol:
 
Arsalan 345

Arsalan 345

Chinese are bringing rods with them. Indians Don't want to die again. Easy decision. Nothing is more important than life for Indian army.
 
G

Globenim

We all know they hate to look like a appendix when big players like China and Russia are there and none of them is courting India as some kind of Asian superpower in the making like these snakes of American diplomats. :rolleyes1:

But they dont realize what they just did is an even bigger defeat for India and victory for China
 
