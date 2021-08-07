India wins Olympic gold in javelin throw

Capt. Karnage
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a historic athletics gold medal to become India's second ever individual Olympic gold medallist after shooter Abhinav Bindra. Wrestler Bajrang Punia won a bronze as India equalled their best ever Olympic medal haul of 6 medals. Golfer Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on a medal by finishing fourth in the women's individual Stroke Play. Stay with Times of India to get all the live updates on Olympics 2021, India Events at Tokyo Olympics, Results, Medal Table and more on Times of India
The Times of India | Aug 7, 2021, 17:53:57 IST
