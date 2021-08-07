What's new

India wins Olympic gold in javelin throw

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a historic athletics gold medal to become India's second ever individual Olympic gold medallist after shooter Abhinav Bindra. Wrestler Bajrang Punia won a bronze as India equalled their best ever Olympic medal haul of 6 medals. Golfer Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on a medal by finishing fourth in the women's individual Stroke Play. Stay with Times of India to get all the live updates on Olympics 2021, India Events at Tokyo Olympics, Results, Medal Table and more on Times of India

Respect where its due. Anyone who wins a Medal should be acknowledged. The lad gave it his best & was rewarded for it.

Hopefully people in India won't just turn this into a Social Media trend & that it inspires others to follow in his footsteps
 
I'm not certain how well the others (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka) have faired.

It is my belief that people should get inspired by their own.

Our Hockey Team needs to look at our past Hockey Teams for inspiration, rather than the Nation who wins Gold this year.

Yeah, it will be nice if we got proper sponsors like NBP back, as opposed to companies like Haier.
 
These Haryana people are literally the factory for India's medals at the Olympics in the most physically demanding sports such as wrestling and javelin throw
Haryana is known for wrestling and javelin throws within India. Im not surprised
 
