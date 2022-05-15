What's new

India wins its first Thomas Cup title

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,212
-7
1,602
Country
India
Location
India
India created history on May 15, by winning the iconic badminton championship Thomas Cup against Indonesia. It won three straight matches, two men’s singles and a men’s doubles match to seal the championship. With this win, India has become the sixth country to win the title.

www.google.com

India wins maiden Thomas Cup title, beats Indonesia 3-0 in finals

India's Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Leonardus Jonatan Christie in Thomas Cup Final 2022, held in Bangkok.
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Indian badminton team has scripted history! India beat 14-time champions Indonesia to win the Thomas Cup for the first time.
Replies
1
Views
59
Wiler87
W
Indos
Indonesia Wins Thomas Cup after 19 Years
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
Indos
Indos
Shakuni Mama
India Won Thomas Cup
Replies
13
Views
147
DrJekyll
DrJekyll
K
All England Open Badminton Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen, Treesa-Gayatri Pair Enter Semis
Replies
1
Views
207
KedarT
K
K
Asian Wrestling Championships: Ravi Kumar Dahiya win gold, Bajrang Punia settles for silver
Replies
0
Views
132
KedarT
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom