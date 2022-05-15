India wins its first Thomas Cup title

INS_Vikrant
India created history on May 15, by winning the iconic badminton championship Thomas Cup against Indonesia. It won three straight matches, two men’s singles and a men’s doubles match to seal the championship. With this win, India has become the sixth country to win the title.
India wins maiden Thomas Cup title, beats Indonesia 3-0 in finals
India's Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Leonardus Jonatan Christie in Thomas Cup Final 2022, held in Bangkok.
