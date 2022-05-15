India wins its first Thomas Cup title

India wins maiden Thomas Cup title, beats Indonesia 3-0 in finals India's Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Leonardus Jonatan Christie in Thomas Cup Final 2022, held in Bangkok.

India created history on May 15, by winning the iconic badminton championship Thomas Cup against Indonesia. It won three straight matches, two men’s singles and a men’s doubles match to seal the championship. With this win, India has become the sixth country to win the title.