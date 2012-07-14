What's new

India win historic men's hockey bronze, first medal since 1980 gold

Zapper

Zapper

SENIOR MEMBER
May 9, 2019
2,208
-28
2,244
Country
India
Location
United States
India vs Germany Highlights, Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020: India have made history as they claim the bronze medal in hockey after 49 years and their first podium in 41 years as they beat Germany 5-4 in the third-fourth place play-off match. Timur Oruz scored an early goal to hand the lead to Germany as Simranjeet Singh equalised for the Indian men’s hockey team. Benedikt Furk and Niklas Wellen scored the second and third goals as Hardik and Harmanpreet equalised and Rupinder Pal Singh converted a penalty stroke and Simranjeet netted his second of the match to give India a two-goal lead but Germnygot one back through Lukas Windfeder.
1628140842468.png

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

World no.3 India played into the hands of world champions Belgium with their defence succumbing under relentless pressure from the Red Lions to concede a bulk of penalty corners throughout the match and lose 2-5 in the semifinals.

https://www.news18.com/news/sports/...manpreet-singh-hatmanpreet-singh-4046579.html
 
Zapper

Zapper

SENIOR MEMBER
May 9, 2019
2,208
-28
2,244
Country
India
Location
United States
They gave it all and then some to win an Olympic medal after 41 long years.
A resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games on Thursday..

India hockey olympics

Players of India celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)
Nilakanta Sharma and Hardik Singh

Nilakanta Sharma and Hardik Singh of Team India celebrate after winning the Men's Bronze medal match between Germany and India. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran (R) of Team India and his teammates react after winning the Men's Bronze medal match between Germany and India. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.
Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal-getters for the world no.3 India.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India sits on top of the goalpost as he celebrates winning the match for bronze. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Men - Bronze medal match - Germany v India

Players of India celebrate winning their match for bronze. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh of India lies on the ground injured. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Men - Bronze medal match - Germany v India

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India and Mandeep Singh of India celebrate winning their match for bronze. REUTERS



Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India and Mandeep Singh of India celebrate winning their match for bronze. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Germany's goals were scored by Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th).
Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour.
There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.
It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.
Lukas Windfeder

Lukas Windfeder of Team Germany reacts after losing the Men's Bronze medal match between Germany and India. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Surender Kumar

India's Surender Kumar (L) and Rupinder Pal Singh celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal match.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423131298986487812
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

C
London 2012: Which countries dominate each Olympic sport?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
4K
nandla
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom