India win historic men's hockey bronze, first medal since 1980 gold

: India have made history as they claim the bronze medal in hockey after 49 years and their first podium in 41 years as they beat Germany 5-4 in the third-fourth place play-off match. Timur Oruz scored an early goal to hand the lead to Germany as Simranjeet Singh equalised for the Indian men’s hockey team. Benedikt Furk and Niklas Wellen scored the second and third goals as Hardik and Harmanpreet equalised and Rupinder Pal Singh converted a penalty stroke and Simranjeet netted his second of the match to give India a two-goal lead but Germnygot one back through Lukas Windfeder.World no.3 India played into the hands of world champions Belgium with their defence succumbing under relentless pressure from the Red Lions to concede a bulk of penalty corners throughout the match and lose 2-5 in the semifinals.