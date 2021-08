India win historic men's hockey bronze, first medal since 1980 gold

They gave it all and then some to win an Olympic medal after 41 long years.A resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games on Thursday..Players of India celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)Nilakanta Sharma and Hardik Singh of Team India celebrate after winning the Men's Bronze medal match between Germany and India. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran (R) of Team India and his teammates react after winning the Men's Bronze medal match between Germany and India. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal-getters for the world no.3 India.Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India sits on top of the goalpost as he celebrates winning the match for bronze. REUTERS/Hamad I MohammedPlayers of India celebrate winning their match for bronze. REUTERS/Bernadett SzaboManpreet Singh of India lies on the ground injured. REUTERS/Hamad I MohammedSreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India and Mandeep Singh of India celebrate winning their match for bronze. REUTERSSreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India and Mandeep Singh of India celebrate winning their match for bronze. REUTERS/Hamad I MohammedGermany's goals were scored by Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th).Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour.There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.Lukas Windfeder of Team Germany reacts after losing the Men's Bronze medal match between Germany and India. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)India's Surender Kumar (L) and Rupinder Pal Singh celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal match.