India will thrash China and take back parts of Kashmir occupied by Pakistan: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy​

India will thrash China and take back parts of Kashmir occupied by Pakistan: BJP leader Subramanian SwamyBy Hakeem Irfan Rashid, ET Bureau
Last Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Subramanian Swamy, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP
The BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said that the government of India is committed to get back the parts of Kashmir occupied by China and Pakistan that paves way for establishment of Akhand Bharat.
Swamy was in Srinagar on the eye of Navreh–new year of Kashmiri pandits–and paid obeisance at Chakreshwari temple located on Hari Parbat hill in Srinagar also known as Koh-i-Maran.
“We will thrash China and also take back parts of Kashmir occupied by them and Pakistan as well. We will restore and get the control of the temple built by Shankaracharya in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir or what some call Azad Kashmir,” said Swamy while addressing a gathering in a park on Residency Road of Srinagar. He said that the central government would now rebuild all damaged temples in Kashmir.
The BJP leader also said that Kashmiri pandits should return to the Valley and suggested that for initial five years the government should employ retired one lakh Sainiks to guard the community till their trust is restored. He said that his mother would trace their family roots to Kashmir reiterating that the DNA of everyone living in India is the same.
“People here should forget about article 370. It is never going to come back. Jawahar Lal Nehru, a Kashmiri pandit, brought it as a temporary provision as he had taken the Kashmir case to the United Nations. He didn't ask Sardar Patel or Raja Gopalachari. Even Dr. Ambedkar didn't want to include this article.Later on Nehru’s persuasion, Sardar Patel said that it would be a temporary provision and its abrogation will not need parliament vote but just sign of president,” said Swamy.
On the controversy over the recently released movie Kashmir Files, Swamy said that he doesn’t watch movies and doesn't need to watch this movie as well get information on what happened in Kashmir. “I am completely aware of what happened in Kashmir… In a democracy you cannot stop a movie, (someone who doesn't like it) can boycott the movie,” said Swamy.
The BJP leader said that the migration of Kashmiri pandits from the Valley was doing of the VP Singh government and Mufti Muhammad Sayeed. He also questioned the sequence of events that led to the abduction of Mufti's daughter Rubiya Sayeed by JKLF that 'forced the then government to release 13 militants.'
"When I was a minister in Chandra Shekhar government, JKLF kidnapped the daughter of then National Conference parliament member Saif ud din Soz. But we did not release a single person and the JKLF released Soz's daughter and dropped her home in an auto rickshaw. They got scared of our warning as we werent ready to compromise," he said.
Swamy reiterated that 'Kashmir is an integral part of India and people should resolve issues through dialogue.' "Assembly elections are happening here and I hope the best representatives get elected from the grassroots," he said.
