Nityam said: India Will Take The Fight To The Enemy On Foreign Soil: NSA Ajit Doval Reveals Doctrine Of New India







In a major development, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval yesterday (25 October) said that India will not only fight on its own territory but also on the foreign soil which becomes the source of a security threat, Times of India.



NSA Doval emphasised that while India has never attacked anyone first, the new strategic thinking holds that perhaps we could have acted proactively to nip security threats. Summarising his doctrine of "New India", NSA Doval pressed, "India will take the battle to where the threat originates."



The strong statement by NSA Doval gains significance as it comes amid a volatile and escalated situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) forces are present in heavy capacity to deter any possible expansionist misadventures by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).





Also, it should be noted NSA Doval's statement appeared to many as the Government's intent to apply the doctrine of pre-emption to nip security threats, as it also came on the same day when RSS's sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat talked of China's encroachments.



NSA Doval made the strong statement while addressing the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in the holy city of Rishikesh.





India Will Take The Fight To The Enemy On Foreign Soil: NSA Ajit Doval Reveals Doctrine Of New India NSA Doval pressed, "India will take the battle to where the threat originates." In a major development, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval yesterday (25 October) said that India will not only fight on its own territory but also on the foreign soil which becomes the source of a security threat, reports NSA Doval emphasised that while India has never attacked anyone first, the new strategic thinking holds that perhaps we could have acted proactively to nip security threats. Summarising his doctrine of "New India", NSA Doval pressed, "India will take the battle to where the threat originates."The strong statement by NSA Doval gains significance as it comes amid a volatile and escalated situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) forces are present in heavy capacity to deter any possible expansionist misadventures by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).Also, it should be noted NSA Doval's statement appeared to many as the Government's intent to apply the doctrine of pre-emption to nip security threats, as it also came on the same day when RSS's sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat talked of China's encroachments.NSA Doval made the strong statement while addressing the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in the holy city of Rishikesh. Click to expand...

We patiently await the chance to defeat the Indian forces and liberate the oppressed Indians. Only Pakistani rule can truly free the Indian! Inshallah!