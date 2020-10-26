What's new

India Will Take The Fight To The Enemy On Foreign Soil: NSA Ajit Doval Reveals Doctrine Of New India

N

Nityam

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2015
1,770
-55
905
Country
India
Location
India
India Will Take The Fight To The Enemy On Foreign Soil: NSA Ajit Doval Reveals Doctrine Of New India



In a major development, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval yesterday (25 October) said that India will not only fight on its own territory but also on the foreign soil which becomes the source of a security threat, reports Times of India.

NSA Doval emphasised that while India has never attacked anyone first, the new strategic thinking holds that perhaps we could have acted proactively to nip security threats. Summarising his doctrine of "New India", NSA Doval pressed, "India will take the battle to where the threat originates."

The strong statement by NSA Doval gains significance as it comes amid a volatile and escalated situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) forces are present in heavy capacity to deter any possible expansionist misadventures by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).


Also, it should be noted NSA Doval's statement appeared to many as the Government's intent to apply the doctrine of pre-emption to nip security threats, as it also came on the same day when RSS's sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat talked of China's encroachments.

NSA Doval made the strong statement while addressing the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in the holy city of Rishikesh.


swarajyamag.com

India Will Take The Fight To The Enemy On Foreign Soil: NSA Ajit Doval Reveals Doctrine Of New India

NSA Doval pressed, "India will take the battle to where the threat originates."
swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com
 
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
612
2
611
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Nityam said:
India Will Take The Fight To The Enemy On Foreign Soil: NSA Ajit Doval Reveals Doctrine Of New India



In a major development, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval yesterday (25 October) said that India will not only fight on its own territory but also on the foreign soil which becomes the source of a security threat, reports Times of India.

NSA Doval emphasised that while India has never attacked anyone first, the new strategic thinking holds that perhaps we could have acted proactively to nip security threats. Summarising his doctrine of "New India", NSA Doval pressed, "India will take the battle to where the threat originates."

The strong statement by NSA Doval gains significance as it comes amid a volatile and escalated situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) forces are present in heavy capacity to deter any possible expansionist misadventures by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).


Also, it should be noted NSA Doval's statement appeared to many as the Government's intent to apply the doctrine of pre-emption to nip security threats, as it also came on the same day when RSS's sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat talked of China's encroachments.

NSA Doval made the strong statement while addressing the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in the holy city of Rishikesh.


swarajyamag.com

India Will Take The Fight To The Enemy On Foreign Soil: NSA Ajit Doval Reveals Doctrine Of New India

NSA Doval pressed, "India will take the battle to where the threat originates."
swarajyamag.com swarajyamag.com
Click to expand...
We patiently await the chance to defeat the Indian forces and liberate the oppressed Indians. Only Pakistani rule can truly free the Indian! Inshallah!

K
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top