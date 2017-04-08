What's new

India will retaliate if its defenses on heights are breached: top govt sources

"Any Trajectory" Possible In India-China Stand-Off, Talks Critical: Sources

The present standoff between India and China ''can take any trajectory,'' top government officials have told NDTV, indicating that the possibility of a conflict, localised or across the region, cannot be ruled out.
After 200 Chinese soldiers moved to dominate the heights in South Pangong on the night on August 29-30, Indian soldiers were deployed widely across the region dominating key positions such as Mukhpari, Gurung Hill, Magar Hill, Rezang La and Richin La. These soldiers have been told that they can engage Chinese forces if the perimeter defences of their positions, composed primarily of barbed wire, is breached. ''If they try to cross that, it will be a red line,'' sources said.

Any decision to engage Chinese forces with lethal forces will, however, be decided by local military commanders, who are monitoring the ground situation constantly.

On Monday, nearly 20 Chinese soldiers armed with spears attempted to evict Indian soldiers from their position on the LAC near Mukhpari. Chinese soldiers also fired warning shots. NDTV has now learnt that such attempts at intimidation by the Chinse are happening ''almost on a daily basis".

Government sources have explained that China does hold a few heights near the southern banks of the Pangong lake and that the Indian army does not dominate either Black Top or Helmet -- two features which are the Chinese side of the LAC.
India tells China to back off, sets up obstacles at LAC warning PLA not to cross over

In a bid to stop China from transgressing the LAC, the Indian Army has set up a series of obstacles including barbed wires at the heights under its control in the Ladakh region.
