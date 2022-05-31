What's new

India will respond with all might if China hurts our self respect, says Rajnath Singh

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says Modi has great imaginative and creative thought process
  • Taking tough decisions is PM Modi's nature, said Rajnath Singh
  • I always knew Modi was the most popular leader amongst all of us, Rajnath Singh mentioned
India TV Samvaad: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke about India's relationship with China saying that New Delhi doesn't consider Beijing as its enemy. Rajnath Singh said that if China will try to hurt our self respect or capture our land then we will respond with all might. FOLLOW ALL UPDATES

Speaking at India TV's Samvaad on Modi government 8 years in power, Rajnath Singh in the backdrop of current situation with China said that Beijing should introspect on its actions, but it will not.

"Their expansionist policy is the basis for this. The Ladakh stand-off should have taught them a lesson. We should appreciate the effort of our armed forces. China has created a Border infrastructure. They have done so on their side... but on our side, they have not done anything. If they do so, we shall respond," Rajnath Singh said.

"India doesn’t consider China as an enemy. If they hurt our self respect, try’s to capture our land, we shall respond with all might," Rajnath Singh said.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Modi has great imaginative and creative thought process.






On corruption, Rajnath Singh said that it can never be controlled in totality, but PM Modi has brought remarkable changes in the system. No one can ever claim that one has eliminated corruption completely, he added.

"It was only PM Modi who could have taken decisions such as surgical, airstrike," Rajnath Singh said while praising the Prime Minister.

"Taking tough decisions is PM Modi's nature. I always knew Modi was the most popular leader amongst all of us," Rajnath Singh said.

India will, but not in form of an actual conflict, it will use all its might on propganda channels and try showing how it beat China. On the ground though it will be a different story.
 

