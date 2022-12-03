India will never succeed in its nefarious goals: Gen Asim Munir

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: View attachment 902672

COAS Gen Asim Munir visits LoC.

Says Pakistan's armed forces are ever-ready.

Misadventure will always be met with the full might, says COAS. RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Saturday said India would never succeed in its nefarious designs and any misadventure would be responded to befittingly.



The newly appointed army chief made these remarks while visiting frontline troops in the Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LOC) today, according to the military’s media wing.



The COAS was briefed on the latest situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the formation.



In his interaction with officers and soldiers, the army chief appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.



Gen Asim said they had noticed



“Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever-ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but also to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us,” the COAS emphasised.



He said that any misconception resulting in a misadventure will always be met with the full might of the armed forces backed by a resilient nation.



“Indian state will never be able to achieve her nefarious designs. The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions.”



Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi received the army chief.



Gen Asim Munir received the baton of command from



With the change of command, Gen Munir has become the 17th army chief of the Pakistan Army when Gen Bajwa handed over the baton to him.



They didn't have to any 'designs' the Pakistani military leadership did everything they wanted them to do. How about we start with the universal ceasefire under Bajwa whilst they were strained on the Eastern border. How about those thieves in power Pakistan has? Any movement on them?I am afraid chief you will really need to pull the earth apart to gain the trust of the people again.