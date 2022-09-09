India will never be as successful as China in economy

If the world is a video game, China chose “hard" game level from beginning. India chose "easy" game level. India gained independence by peaceful power delivery from British. China fulfilled its independence from bloody wars. Got rid of Japanese empire control by 14 years second Sino-Japan war. Got rid of US indirect control (KMT government) by 3 years civil war. Got rid of Soviet Union control by Korea war.



CCP's China was born and grew in wars. Of course China suffered huge lives and property loss. But this model also benefited China a lot. Established a strong central government which was free from big powers' influence. Land reform and industries nationalization were smoothly accomplished. Land lords and upper classes disappeared in China. Women were liberated. Superstitious and conservative cultures were abandoned. In a word, China's old system was completely formatted. China was running in a new and neat system. The opposite of China, is India. Today's Indian social structure is not so much different than 1947's. With democracy together formed all obstacles to prevent any change and reform.



China is like Jupiter. India is like Earth. Jupiter on the one hand dwarfs Earth. On the other hand protects Earth from asteroids attacks by absorbing most collisions to itself. PRC was facing a very harsh international environment from the first day it was established. Embargoes from west world and then from east world. Nuclear war threats from both US and Soviet Union. To prepare for war, China moved its most important industries to innerland mountain regions. Because of China's existence, India enjoyed a very cosy environment. It became friend of both US and Soviet Union during cold war. China was in "hell" mode game level in the middle stage of world game. India was still in "easy" mode.



In order to survive, China never stop attempting changes. Great leap forward, cultural revolution, reform and opening, big laid off. Some attempts are not good from hindsight perspective to say. Overall China is moving forward. Meanwhile in India, change could not even happen. Talking about China reform and opening policy, many Indians have a misunderstanding that it was US and its allies that helped China to make all progresses. Wrong. Different from how US helped Japan, S.Korea, Taiwan, US never transferred any crucial technology to PRC. The biggest investment sources for China are Hongkong, Taiwan, Singapore. What the west benefited China is a free and relatively fair environment for business and competition. China learned and grew in it. So Indians, who are longing for west production chains transferred from China, should not hold high hope for the transfer. It won't help you much. India already has the key to the success door that China tried hard to have. The free and fair international environment. And obviously China is losing it because US now sees China as an enemy. In the new stage of world game, China is in "hard" mode. India is in "easy" mode, as always it was.



Birds living in harsh environment are cleverer. The CCP government is very smart, sophisticate, patient. It has the ability of self-restraint and keeping low profile. Compared to Chinese government, Indian government is like a spoiled, impulsive, cocky kid. When US government kidnapped Huawei CFO and madly sanctioned Chinese companies, Chinese government never made trouble to American investments in China. By contrast Indian government constantly robbed/banned Chinese investments in India since 2020 border conflict.



I saw many Indians said India is 20 years later than China to adopt opening policy. India will get to where China is today 20 years later. Indians believe China's success is a thing naturally to happen. They attributed China's achievements to west investments(Which India will have) and China's huge population(Which India already has). Indians forgot China and India chose different paths from the first day. They ignored all the pains and suffers China underwent on the path. No pain, no gain. It also works for India. Hypothetically to say, if India reaches to half of China's economy(Which I doubt), India would for the first time face hits from used to be nice America. Will spoiled Indians and their government be able to handle the "not easy" mode by then? I don't think so.