20 Years After Ayodhya: India will go on
December 06, 2012 14:25 IST



Twenty years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid, India is in rebirth mode

Whether there is a Babri Masjid or a Ram temple or not in Ayodhya, India will go on. And it will see many tomorrows, says Syed Firdaus Ashraf.
Kamar mein lungi mooh mein paan, bhago saale Pakistan
(Your lungi tucked at the waist and paan in your mouth, you buggers run to Pakistan)
Musalmanoon ke do hi sthaan, Pakistan ya kabristan
(Muslims have only two places to live in: Pakistan or the graveyard)
Twenty years ago, I heard these slogans for the first time. I was 21, and in the final year of graduation.
These slogans were being hurled by a mob of Shiv Sainiks led by the local Shiv Sena corporator outside our home. After an hour, a group of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers in khaki shorts joined the chorus.
Our family was one of the ten Muslim families living in the northwest Mumbai suburb of Malad, surrounded by at least 10,000 Hindu families.
On December 7, 1992, the day after the demolition of the Babri Masjid, riots erupted all over Mumbai. The city cooled down temporarily after a fortnight. But a month later, the riots began once again. This time around, the riots were bloodier, murderous.
Muslim homes and shops were targeted systematically in the second round of riots. My writer-poet father, who is always immersed in his books, could not believe what was happening to Bombay, as it was known then, and did not know what to do about his family's safety.
One night, a Muslim acquaintance came home and told us not to worry. He told us he had a 'ghoda' with him. My innocent father didn't know what the man meant, and asked him what he would do with a horse at this time when riots raged through our area.
My father asked me if I had seen a horse in our building. I nodded no.
The acquaintance then took out a 'gun' and told us this was the 'ghoda he was speaking about.' My father almost fainted; he had never seen a gun in his life.
The acquaintance told us not to worry and said he would "fire one round in the air and the mob of 1,000 Hindus would run for their lives." Even if the mob did not run away, he declared, "We will surely kill five of them and get shahadat (martyrdom)."
My dumbstruck father did not want to listen to the acquaintance's boasts and asked him to leave.
Just then, my grandfather's home in the same area was attacked by rioters. My uncle and aunt fled and we had no idea where they had disappeared.
In those days when there were no mobile phones, rumours were apparently the best things to believe in. Some said one of my uncles was butchered by the mob; others said my uncle and aunt were safe at a friend's home. We had no idea what had happened to them.
In the absence of 24-hour television channels and mobile phones, rumours were so widespread that in our 10,000-strong Hindu area, everyone believed that Muslim mobs would arrive in trucks with AK-56 guns and mow down everyone.
Till date, I don't know how people were brainwashed to such an extent. Every youngster had some kind of sword, stick or brick in hand. People were sleeping on terraces and guarding their buildings as if some Mohammad Bin Qasim (the first Muslim conqueror of Sindh in India) was coming to Malad with his armies from Arabia.
Every night the entire area kept awake, but there was no sign of Mohammad Bin Qasim and his armies.
One of my Hindu neighbours took my family to their home and said, "You should not sleep in your home as you could be attacked."
The next day, there was more depressing news. Every Muslim shop in the area -- be it a grocery shop, milk shop or furniture shops -- had been burnt down by the Hindu mobs. One Muslim man had the misfortune of losing his way in our area. He was thrashed and killed while his mother wept and pleaded with the mob to spare his life.
My neighbours felt it was not safe for us to live in a Hindu area and believed we should move to a Muslim neighbourhood as soon as possible.
I salute my neighbours -- one a Hindu, the other a Christian -- who drove my family amidst the riots to a Muslim area, risking their lives in a Muslim neighbourhood.
Twenty years later, when someone asks me, what do you feel about what happened to you and your family 20 years ago, I tell them I only know that two good human beings saved my family's lives. If they had not been there, you would probably have not read this column.
Of course, I was angry about how people threw me out of my home, only because I was a Muslim. After the riots, living in a Hindu area was impossible for us. When we returned to our Malad home, things were never the same.
After the 1993 riots, Bombay was no longer the same.
We moved out of the area where we had lived for twenty years -- since when I was a child -- and bought a house in a Muslim ghetto. My parents live there to this day.
Four years later, in 1996, I was assigned to do an feature on Kashmiri Pandits living in refugee camps in Delhi. I saw how life was hell for the Kashmiri Pandits in those camps after Kashmiri Muslims drove them out of their homeland.
The Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of Kashmir with slogans like 'Kaafiron ko maar daalo (Kill the infidels)' by Muslim extremists.
Just like me in 1992, the Kashmiri Pandits too were refugees in their own country.
In a way, I felt I was more fortunate than them. At least I could go back to Malad and visit my friends, but the Kashmiri Pandits could never go back home. The terrorists were sure to kill them at that time.
Many Kashmiri Pandits were full of praise for some of their Kashmiri Muslim neighbours. They spoke about how these Muslims had saved their lives and gave them safe passage to Jammu and Delhi.
I realised there are many good people -- Hindus and Muslims -- who saved the lives of neighbours who followed a different faith.
From the 1992-1993 riots, I decided I would always look forward to people like the Hindu and Christian who saved my life and the lives of my family and ignore those who talk about communal issues and communalism.
On another assignment in Akbarpur, then Mayawati's constituency, I discovered how Dalits were harassing Brahmins by lodging fake cases against them under the Dalit Atrocities Act. It was no different to be a Muslim in Mumbai in 1992-1993 and a Brahmin under Mayawati's rule.
In the aftermath of 1992-1993 -- years that will always remain a watershed in India's history -- I often pondered about the Ram Janambhoomi and Babri Masjid issue that had provoked the riots.
I found some answers in V S Naipaul's A Wounded Civilization where he writes: 'Dynasties rose and fell. Palaces and mansions appeared and disappeared. The entire country went down under the fire and sword of the invader, and was washed clean when Sarayu (the river in Ayodhya) overflowed its bounds. But it always had its rebirth and growth.'
Twenty years later, India is in rebirth mode.
L K Advani, who led the Ayodhya movement, claims December 6, 1992, when the Babri Masjid was demolished, was the saddest day of his life. Sadhvi Rithambara and Ashok Singhal, who spearheaded the movement, have become political fossils.
No young Muslim recalls the name of the then self-proclaimed Spokesperson for the Muslims, Syed Shahbuddin, or the late Imam Bukhari of the Jama Masjid who told the Muslims of Mumbai after the riots to hang black flags on January 26, Republic Day.
Naipaul further recounts what novelist R K Narayan told him before his maiden visit to India. 'India will go on,' Narayan had said.
Whether there is a Babri Masjid or a Ram temple or not at Ayodhya, India will go on -- and it will see see many tomorrows.
This writer Syed Firdaus Ashraf dont know about a word in dictionary called "Self Respect". When muslims of India like him will learn to fight for their rights and justice rather then surrendering to the majority hindu mindset, no one will ever dare to demolish another mosque or slaughter 10000 fellow muslims in Gujrat. Yes time will go on, and after every such slap, put a hand on your heart and ask yourself what future am i giving to my children. How many more Gujrat and Babri mosques are needed to show the real face of Indian democracy.
 
Rajput_Pakistani said:
This writer Syed Firdaus Ashraf dont know about a word in dictionary called "Self Respect". When muslims of India like him will learn to fight for their rights and justice rather then surrendering to the majority hindu mindset, no one will ever dare to demolish another mosque or slaughter 10000 fellow muslims in Gujrat. Yes time will go on, and after every such slap, put a hand on your heart and ask yourself what future am i giving to my children. How many more Gujrat and Babri mosques are needed to show the real face of Indian democracy.
they have got a life to live......they have got a family to take care of and have children who need education so that they can get handsome jobs and a good future.........this is the reason why muslim community in india is flourishing today......reason why they are growing at a higher rate ....they dun care about wat people like you think
 
Rajput_Pakistani said:
This writer Syed Firdaus Ashraf dont know about a word in dictionary called "Self Respect". When muslims of India like him will learn to fight for their rights and justice rather then surrendering to the majority hindu mindset, no one will ever dare to demolish another mosque or slaughter 10000 fellow muslims in Gujrat. Yes time will go on, and after every such slap, put a hand on your heart and ask yourself what future am i giving to my children. How many more Gujrat and Babri mosques are needed to show the real face of Indian democracy.
And who told you that Muslims in India dont fight for their rights? What do you think the reason why they are prospering in todays date? If they were so abhored, they shud have been massacred every year, every month and day.

I think you need to not tell us what your media and govt teach you just in a futile attempt to justify two nation theory and people like you are the reason where pakistan will be in denial mode for next 100-200 years.

You need to understand the constitution of India and the maturity of our democracy give a very good platform to all our citizens to keep their point and they are listened to. Sepratist ideology has been rejected by 1 bn people of India in past 20 years and these are facts on ground. I only wish you can challange this. No election in India is fought on communalism. BJP won in 1997 due to anti-incumbancy and attractive personality of Vajpayee and not communalism. Once Vajpayee was gone, Congress won with huge margin in following elections. What do you derive out of this? Hope you can analyse situations properly. Regards.
 
It is a credit to the author's inclusive sense of self and the people that he has been able to look beyond just the sufferings of his community and sympathize with others who have suffered equally, his ability to look upon the violence as a malaise that has affected many. India will obviously go on. As long as its populace stands united no power within or without can harm it. After all it was Iqbal who wrote, "Kuchh Baat Hai Ke Hasti Mit’ti Nahin Hamari."
 
Kamar mein lungi mooh mein paan, bhago saale Pakistan
(Your lungi tucked at the waist and paan in your mouth, you buggers run to Pakistan)
Musalmanoon ke do hi sthaan, Pakistan ya kabristan
(Muslims have only two places to live in: Pakistan or the graveyard)
Even after hearing how acceptable he was he still wishes to bend the truth?! Weird Indian water not namak needs to be tested for brainwashing compounds :undecided:
 
Talon said:
Even after hearing how acceptable he was he still wishes to bend the truth?! Weird Indian water not namak needs to be tested for brainwashing compounds :undecided:
The whole point of the article was how in the riots, both Muslims and Hindus acted reflexively towards the other community, but the majority were decent people and you talk about brainwashing??

The article merely asks the country to move on.

We have better things to worry about, like open defecation
 
Rajput_Pakistani said:
This writer Syed Firdaus Ashraf dont know about a word in dictionary called "Self Respect". When muslims of India like him will learn to fight for their rights and justice rather then surrendering to the majority hindu mindset, no one will ever dare to demolish another mosque or slaughter 10000 fellow muslims in Gujrat. Yes time will go on, and after every such slap, put a hand on your heart and ask yourself what future am i giving to my children. How many more Gujrat and Babri mosques are needed to show the real face of Indian democracy.
Funny coming from someone who calls himself a Rajput Pakistani, where was your "Self Respect"when you converted to mullahs from Rajputs :lol:

Seemed the slap your forefathers was given easnt hard enough to stop trying to associate yourself with Rajputs, you deserve to be spit upon for maligining the rajput name, cowards.
 
Ravi Nair said:
The whole point of the article was how in the riots, both Muslims and Hindus acted reflexively towards the other community, but the majority were decent people and you talk about brainwashing??

The article merely asks the country to move on.

We have better things to worry about, like open defecation
:sick: nasty! yea go work on that :sick:

bandit said:
Funny coming from someone who calls himself a Rajput Pakistani, where was your "Self Respect"when you converted to mullahs from Rajputs :lol:

Seemed the slap your forefathers was given easnt hard enough to stop trying to associate yourself with Rajputs, you deserve to be spit upon for maligining the rajput name, cowards.
reported!
 
Ravi Nair said:
The whole point of the article was how in the riots, both Muslims and Hindus acted reflexively towards the other community, but the majority were decent people and you talk about brainwashing??

The article merely asks the country to move on.

We have better things to worry about, like open defecation
It is much more difficult to manage sanitation in a toilet.

Open defecation is a problem in urban areas but on the other hand is the best thing to do so in a village where it makes no sense to have under ground drainage messing with ground water.
 
bandit said:
Funny coming from someone who calls himself a Rajput Pakistani, where was your "Self Respect"when you converted to mullahs from Rajputs :lol:

Seemed the slap your forefathers was given easnt hard enough to stop trying to associate yourself with Rajputs, you deserve to be spit upon for maligining the rajput name, cowards.
Where was the self respect of Rajputs who came as conquerors and converted to Hinduism?, they should be spat upon for their association with the real Rajputs.

We are also very aware of the bravery of Indian Rajputs, we saw them run from battlefield, we saw them serve as foot soldiers of Mughals etc.
 
Shinigami said:
^^ i never got why many pakistanis keep saying that. muslims are in fact a lot safer in india than in pakistan
You really dont get it? Its so simple. What else is the reason to revive 2 nation theory on which their country came into existence. They have done all sort of stuff to keep it alive. Rite from imposing dictatorship, twisting history which their historians are exposing now with end of army clout, create a fear halo against India among its citizens.

So irrespective whether something is true or not, they can do any shit to forcefully believe in 2 nations, failed, non existent, anglo-american gameplan post indian independence theory.

ghilzai said:
Where was the self respect of Rajputs who came as conquerors and converted to Hinduism?, they should be spat upon for their association with the real Rajputs.
Converted to Hinduism? :what: How do u do that? Bhai, stop watching everything with islamic eye. Hinduism isnt abrahmic to have conversions. :rofl::rofl: . (I love encounter with such people. It shows how illiterate pakistanis are about world affairs and history.)

OK. Leave it. Temme what was the religion of Rajputs before converting to Hindusism?
 
