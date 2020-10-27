India will go on

Rajput_Pakistani said: This writer Syed Firdaus Ashraf dont know about a word in dictionary called "Self Respect". When muslims of India like him will learn to fight for their rights and justice rather then surrendering to the majority hindu mindset, no one will ever dare to demolish another mosque or slaughter 10000 fellow muslims in Gujrat. Yes time will go on, and after every such slap, put a hand on your heart and ask yourself what future am i giving to my children. How many more Gujrat and Babri mosques are needed to show the real face of Indian democracy. Click to expand...

And who told you that Muslims in India dont fight for their rights? What do you think the reason why they are prospering in todays date? If they were so abhored, they shud have been massacred every year, every month and day.I think you need to not tell us what your media and govt teach you just in a futile attempt to justify two nation theory and people like you are the reason where pakistan will be in denial mode for next 100-200 years.You need to understand the constitution of India and the maturity of our democracy give a very good platform to all our citizens to keep their point and they are listened to. Sepratist ideology has been rejected by 1 bn people of India in past 20 years and these are facts on ground. I only wish you can challange this. No election in India is fought on communalism. BJP won in 1997 due to anti-incumbancy and attractive personality of Vajpayee and not communalism. Once Vajpayee was gone, Congress won with huge margin in following elections. What do you derive out of this? Hope you can analyse situations properly. Regards.