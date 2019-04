India will find it hard to weather a bad monsoon

The system is still to recover fully from the demonetisation and GST challenges

A weaker monsoon will have grave consequences for India’s economy, with agriculture facing the full impact because it is mostly dependant on rains for irrigation. A bad monsoon will also further burden the already depleted ground water resources of the country, and will also have a long-term effect on not just farming but also drinking water availability.(PTI)