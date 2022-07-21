India Will Burn its 100 Billion in Five Months

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 39,573
- 176
- Country
-
- Location
-
India will burn its $100 billion in 5 months
India's reserve has dropped $52 billion since the beginning March but $21 billion of that decline has occurred in the past month
India will burn its $100 billion in 5 months
The Reserve Bank of India is prepared to sell a sixth of its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee. At the current rate, that will take just five months. India's reserve has dropped $52 billion since the beginning March but $21 billion of that decline has occurred in the past month. As...
www.deccanherald.com