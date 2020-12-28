What's new

"India will break-up like Russia"-Raut

Maratha strongman Sanjay Raut, an ally of the BJP regime predicts India's breakup.
"Like Russia', country will disintegrate into several states:Sanjay Raut.

TNN
Shiv Sena politician and Rajya Sabha member

Sanjay Raut who is the executive editor of the party mouthpiece Saamna, has cautioned that it would not take long for the country to break into separate states, the way it happened "with the states in Russia", if the Narendra Modi government does not realise that ultimately it is the people who suffer when there is a political battle between the Centre and states.
Read the full story here.,.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Sanjay Raut: 'Like Russia', country will disintegrate into several states | Mumbai News - Times of India

Shiv Sena politician and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, who is the executive editor of the party mouthpiece Saamna, has cautioned that it would not t
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
India is a fabrication of the british
Yes,
The Shiv Sena claiming to represent Maratha power in the Indian state of Maharashtra thinks so too.
In the 1700s Marathas briefly ruled northern, central, and western India (with a tenuous alliance with a figurehead Mughal entity) believed that they were the natural rulers of India.
The Marathas were defeated and weakened by the Afghans in the North West and by the Mysore state in South. The British moved in defeating the Marathas and Sikhs in a series of wars.,
Today it is ironic that the statement termed "Tukde Tukde " by their ally the BJP is being made by the Shiva Sena itself
 
I don't know if India is going to breakup. But even if it did, it will be because of its own wrong doings not that Pakistan has the capability of breaking up India ;-)
 
@Baibars_1260 what do you make of the tussle between Shiv Sena and BJP?

Do you think the Seniks have actually reformed their Hindutva ways? Can they can give a tough time to BJP? Or they're just sloganeering?

Maratha and Dravidian nationalism can be a real pain for BJP.
 
At the end of the day they identify as hindus. A better candidate to secede appears to be north east imo.
They are more ethnocentric than they are hindus and are impoverished. The recent declaration of manipur independence in London says a lot. However, without external help it seems difficult.

Pakistani leadership cant be deemed qualified to identify this schism. Its China that might someday decide to cut the north east.
 
At the end of the day they identify as hindus. A better candidate to secede appears to be north east imo.
They are more ethnocentric than they are hindus and are impoverished. The recent declaration of manipur independence in London says a lot. However, without external help it seems difficult.

Pakistani leadership cant be deemed qualified to identify this schism. Its China that might someday decide to cut the north east.
We had a chance before 1971. But our regime had a lack of vision- "defence of east lies in the west" doctrine. The chicken's neck is 17 kms thin. Very easy to cut it off.

Unfortunately, Northeast, Kashmir and even East Punjab are thinly populated. They can't offer much resistance to India by themselves unless a power like China is backing.
 
If Pakistan state was wise we would team up with China to start something like Syria in India before India does something to us.
 
The question eventually will become, why not!
Why Gujarat shouldn't finally have it's own state, or Maharashtra or a slew of states in Southern India...
A common cause can be found in Northeast India however, with Bengal, B-desh and Assam forming a secular ethno-linguistic state up to South Tibet. Though, Bangladesh naturally will be hard pressed due to rising sea levels, something that may necessitate an uprooting of upto 10 percent of their population further inland perhaps even towards Myanmar. Putting Rakhine state on notice here as Myanmar has only about a third of the population of B-desh and will eventually have to settle among others the Rohingya issue as well.
 
Last edited:
His wife was summoned by ED in PMC Bank fraud case. His world is coming apart now and so he is damn upset...only if India break apart he and hus wife will escape prison sentence


Poor chap....
 
If Pakistan state was wise we would team up with China to start something like Syria in India before India does something to us.
You expecting far more from Bajwa and his generals. He is more interested to keep his "sar niwa" and get by the remaining days of his extension.
ISI is letting so many snakes roam free in Pakistan, that it is worst than a Banana Republic.
In which country the statements like Haideri and Kifayat are allowed!!

Diesel would be hit by internal rift, it would be claimed by ISI, even though it is clearly not their making.
Diesel had been unpopular among his own folks due to his greed and corruption.
 
You expecting far more from Bajwa and his generals. He is more interested to keep his "sar niwa" and get by the remaining days of his extension.
ISI is letting so many snakes roam free in Pakistan, that it is worst than a Banana Republic.
In which country the statements like Haideri and Kifayat are allowed!!

Diesel would be hit by internal rift, it would be claimed by ISI, even though it is clearly not their making.
Diesel had been unpopular among his own folks due to his greed and corruption.
Bajwa is really not working well for Pakistan.
 
We had a chance before 1971. But our regime had a lack of vision- "defence of east lies in the west" doctrine. The chicken's neck is 17 kms thin. Very easy to cut it off.

Unfortunately, Northeast, Kashmir and even East Punjab are thinly populated. They can't offer much resistance to India by themselves unless a power like China is backing.
I agree. This doctrine was stupid. But it will never be truly criticized.

If we had around 2 lac combat troops in East Pakistan, this would have been an automatic deterrent. Even a very strong air force presence was not needed.

Even admiral Ahsan tried to convince West Pakistan command to avoid confrontation.

Anyways, I slightly disagree. Isolated places are better for insurgencies. But its all about political will. Pakistani leadership suffers from dunning Kruger effect to say it concisely.
 
Anyways, I slightly disagree. Isolated places are better for insurgencies. But its all about political will. Pakistani leadership suffers from dunning Kruger effect to say it concisely.
India has the military and financial capital to sustain insurgencies. There have been nascent insurgencies in the Northeast since decades like Kashmir. And it doesn't matter much to India because it's the backwaters. They can keep killing and jailing.

I don't want to say much because this forum is full of BJP ITcells but if you want to hurt India, you have to do it in the mainland.
 
