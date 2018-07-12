/ Register

  Thursday, July 12, 2018

India will become ‘Hindu Pakistan’ if BJP sweeps 2019

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Suriya, Jul 12, 2018 at 3:40 PM.

  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:40 PM #1
    Suriya

    Suriya FULL MEMBER

    Shashi Tharoor: India will become ‘Hindu Pakistan’ if BJP sweeps 2019


    Shashi Tharoor was addressing a lecture on 'Threats faced by Indian democracy and secularism' in Thiruvananthapuram.
    [​IMG]

    Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said on Wednesday that if the BJP goes on to mark a repeat of their current strength in the Lok Sabha in 2019, then it will pave the way for the tearing up of the Indian constitution and result in the creation of a ‘Hindu Pakistan’. The comments came while he was addressing a lecture on ‘Threats faced by Indian democracy and secularism’ in the state capital. Tharoor stated that three factors stand in the way of the BJP to follow through on what their heroes like Veer Savarkar dreamed of with respect to a new constitution.



    “So far, what they have been preventing them is three things — two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, two-thirds in the Rajya Sabha and half of the states. As you know, they have two-thirds in Lok Sabha and they have more than half the states. They have 20 states and coalitions in two others. The only thing they don’t have is a majority in the Rajya Sabha but because they have so many state governments and because state assemblies elect the Rajya Sabha, you can be sure in 4-5 years, they will have a majority in Rajya Sabha as well,” he said.

    He continued, “So the great danger then is that if they are able to win a repeat of their current strength in the Lok Sabha, then frankly our democratic constitution as we understand will not survive because they will have all the three elements they need to tear up the Constitution of India and write a new one. That will be a new one which will enshrine the principle of Hindu Rashtra, will remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan. That’s not what Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and the great heroes of our freedom struggle fought for.”

    Reacting to Tharoor’s statement, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told ANI: “This is pure hallucination by Shashi Tharoor, I think this is withdrawal symptoms of the fact that neither they are in power nor do they see power coming to them again. It’s Congress that has infringed our Constitution&freedom of our citizens.”

    https://indianexpress.com/article/i...-wins-2019-says-shashi-tharoor-5256113/?lopop
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:40 PM #2
    Suriya

    Suriya FULL MEMBER

  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:41 PM #3
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Shashi Tahoor should self immolate in protest.

    This man thrives on hate towards Pakistan.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:45 PM #4
    Suriya

    Suriya FULL MEMBER

  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:46 PM #5
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    What he couldn't say was that Pakistan 2.0 will become independent from India if BJP wins and that's why I wish BJP to get next two terms.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:47 PM #6
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    He wont apologize and seculars will create more diversions by lynching people left right and center.
    As Election Fever hits India. India will plunge into communal violence and risk regional interference.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:47 PM #7
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    not possible in this century
    All Indians would have to take a bath in Acid to wash of impurities
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:47 PM #8
    Kaptaan

    Kaptaan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    I agree. Much as I despise him I have to agree with him. India could turn into "Hindu Pakistan". It would be great news for Pakistan. The truth is despite what we say about India she has been be staggeringly succesfull in it's secular polity and embrace diversity whereas Pakistan has been opposite.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:48 PM #9
    Suriya

    Suriya FULL MEMBER

  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:52 PM #10
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    I find his use for my country's name and implied notion insulting offensive and quite akin to the filth that flows in the Ganges.
    To each his own I guess.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 3:53 PM #11
    Max

    Max SENIOR MEMBER

    Obsessed ugly stinky ganga subhumans at it again. they cant utter a sentence without pooping up name of Pakistan from their stinky arse like mouths..
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:02 PM #12
    Suriya

    Suriya FULL MEMBER

    [/QUOTE]

     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:03 PM #13
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    [/QUOTE]
    are you ready to take a dip in bath tub full of HCL?
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:06 PM #14
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    [/QUOTE]

    I dont care for your country. Get your stinky house in order first and then engage foreigners.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:06 PM #15
    kalakaar

    kalakaar FULL MEMBER

    At least it wont go the way like it went in 1947. Who was responsible the Congress which divided itself into two religious parties.
     
