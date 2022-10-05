What's new

India water crises: Why millions in India are still without tap water

For millions of Indians, getting access to clean water is still a distant dream. People living in rural areas travel miles on foot, across harsh terrain, to collect water from sources that are not always clean.

In 2019, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Jal Jeevan (water is life) Mission, which aims to bring tap water to every Indian home by 2024. Millions of households have benefitted from the programme.

With just two years to go before the deadline, millions are still waiting to get clean tap water.

The BBC's Divya Arya travelled across the country to see the successes of the programme and also the challenges that remain.

www.bbc.com

Why millions in India are still without tap water

The BBC travels across India to see how the plan to bring water to millions is working.
www.bbc.com
 

