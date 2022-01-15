What's new

India Watch - Mega Thread |Communal unrest | farmer protests |Dalit watch| Christian communuity watch| Minority Watch|India destabilization watch

@waz @The Eagle @LeGenD @Irfan Baloch

The forum absolutely tends to get littered and spammed with alot of communal stuff that doesn't technically belong to a defense forum and it is basically stuff that belongs to twitter on the street level. There is no place for that where there is stragetic talks, defense talks such as armement, weapon purchases etc etc.. It is like a fish out of the water..

Hence this mega-thread will serve as the paradise of all communal stuff..
 
