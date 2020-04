I’m curious what people here think about Nader Shah's invasion of India and sacking of Delhi. I read an interesting theory that said that if it wasn’t for Nader Shah's invasion of India and sacking of Delhi exposing just how weak India was, Europe would never have colonized India. Mughals and Muhammad Shah turned out to be no match for the Afsharid Army of Nader Shah and the Persians. It was in fact the Persians who first made the British aware just how easy it was to conquer India.