India was going to attack US 7th Fleet in 1971

Supa powa stories:

In 1971, East Pakistan was embroiled in civil war, and America sent the US 7th Fleet to evacuate American citizens from the war zone.

I don't remember the exact wording, but this is what followed according to a then US Navy officer:

"The Indians panicked, and sent a fleet of IAF aircraft into the Bay of Bengal. India radioed the US carrier,

"American Navy, you are in Indian waters. Turn back or we will send our aircraft to intercept you"

The commander of the US Carrier Group replied,

"Send only the aircraft you don't want back."

The Indians soiled their dhotis and aborted the mission mid flight. "

There is a picture of an IAF officer's journal which corroborates this. I'll post it when I find it later.
 

