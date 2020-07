A, In 1962

The historical background of 1962 China-India war is:

1,The People's Republic of China was in the biggest trouble since it was established in 1949. China just went through a 3 years big famine from 1959-1961(The war was in 1962. But it was the result of several years border tensions).

2,Both US and Soviet Union were hostile to China. Soviet Union was actually on India side even though China was closer to it in ideology.



B, In 2020

The historical background of 2020 China-India clash is:

1, China just went through a worst ever plague(Covid-19). India started all provocations by entering disputed area and building roads and bridges. China found the status quo changed at April but Indians' moves must be started several months ealier. When China was in quarantine time and India was affected by the virus yet.

2,US started massive attacks to China by all means except war. China is in most difficult time since 1978.

