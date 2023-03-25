India wants to make a public urinal near UK High Commissioner’s house, but British say ‘No’Story by Umang Sharma • Yesterday 2:00 pm
New Delhi: The United Kingdom government has rejected a decision of the local authorities in India’s capital to construct a public toilet near the British High Commissioner’s residence in Delhi, citing security concerns.
The UK government’s decision came within days after the Indian government removed all external security in front of the British High Commission and the High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi.
The Indian government said the security arrangements were unnecessary considering the low-level threat perception to the British diplomats.
A report by Economic Times said that the UK government has resisted the construction of public toilet on security grounds. It has been considered necessary to build a public convenience in the vicinity of the UK High Commissioner’s residence in Delhi.
India has been angry over the British government for its failure to protect the Indian High Commission in London.
On Sunday, 19 March, the national flag of India flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed by a group of Khalistani supporters who were carrying yellow Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.
