Nasir gives a shoot and scoot capability, and it can carry different warheads giving the battlefield commanders plenty of room to target incoming Indian battle groups. The type of warhead depends upon two things A) how long the war escalates and B) how far the Indian formations are able to enter Pakistan. But one this is apparent Indian formations inside Pakistan will continue to be hit by Nasir but they will not know when it carries a nuclear warhead. So the fear factor will always be in the minds of Indian commanders leading the IBG. As the writer points out this fear alone is enough to keep Indians at bay and this is where Nasir is playing its role without being fired actually.

