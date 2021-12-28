India wants Sunny Leone to be 'arrested' over outrageous song

JackTheRipper
India wants Sunny Leone to be 'arrested' after outrageous song
Sunny Leone has hurt Hindu religious sentiments with her new song and netizens wants the authorities to take immediate action.
Leone's latest song Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache reportedly creates an outrageous version of a 1960 Hindi devotional song
As per various media outlets, the Ragini MMS 2 star's song 'crosses a line and turns divine love into a lurid act.'
“The way Radha and Madhuban are presented in this modern song by Sunny Leone in 'Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache', Hindus will not tolerate! How long will you play with Hindu faith again and again?,” write a netizen on Twitter.
"I demand the arrest of Sunny Leone and strict punishment for Selmon for inviting her to promote this song in Bigg Boss. Arrest Sunny Leone," wrote a Twitterati lashing out at Salman Khan for promoting the song.
"Arrest Sunny Leone for hearting sentiments of Hindus specially Shri Radha Krishna Devotees," wrote another angry user on his micro-blogging app.
"Arrest Sunny Leone#Madhuban mein Radhika' song: Remove video or face action, MP minister warns #SunnyLeone, makers#SunnyLeone," continued another.
Music label Saregama on Sunday said the company will “change” the lyrics and the name of the song “Madhuban mein Radhika” after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that the video of the track has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.
“In light of the recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and the name of the song Madhuban. The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next 3 days,” Saregama, which had released the aforementioned song on its YouTube channel on December 22, said in a brief statement.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had lashed out at a recent music video featuring Sunny Leone, warning that action will be taken against the actress and makers of the song if they don’t pull it down from social media platforms.
Asking Leone to apologise, Mishra said the state will take action against her and composer Saqib Toshi if the video is not removed from YouTube within three days. He also said an FIR will be registered against Leone.
“Some people continuously hurt Hindu sentiments. There are temples for Radha in India, we pray for her. Saqib Toshi can make songs concerning his religion, but such songs offend us. I will take legal advice and action will be taken against them (Toshi and Leone) if the video is not taken down in three days,” he said.
Saregama Music on Wednesday released the music video for the number Madhuban mein Radhika naache, sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. As the song is on the subject of love between Lord Krishna and his consort Radha, some viewers, too, have slammed it for “hurting Hindu sentiments” due to the “sensual” dance moves shown in it. The song had originally been sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor.
Recently, Mathura-based priests demanded a ban on the video, accusing the Bollywood actress of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an “obscene” dance on the iconic song.
“We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album,” said Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban. Unless she withdraws the scene and tenders a public apology, she should not be allowed to remain in India, he said.
Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha’s national president Mahesh Pathak too has taken exception to Sunny’s dance video, saying she has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a “derogatory manner”.
