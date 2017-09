India has developed a light “tank” for mountain fighting before. In the 1980s, India’s defense research agency produced the DRDO, which combined the chassis from a BMP infantry fighting vehicle with a French GIAT TS-90 turret equipped with a 105-millimeter gun.



The machine’s trials continued into the 1990s, but it never entered into service.

China is ahead of India here. The former’s 35-ton ZTQ light tank — or Xinqingtan — showed up for testing in Tibet in June 2017 and first appeared all the way back in 2010. This machine packs an autoloading 105-millimeter gun, a 35-millimeter grenade launcher and a 12.7-millimeter gun. China reportedly wants to field as many as 300 ZTQs. The design appears to be a smaller version of the MBT3000, a Chinese-made tank derived from the T-90.

Which is to demonstrate that China takes its mountain-fighting needs seriously. The ZTQ might be underpowered everywhere else, but it gives Beijing added punch in a potential, future border war on its periphery — which may be the most likely conflict China will face. No wonder India is trying to catch up.