India wants a dialogue on Kashmir, Modi likely to visit Pakistan - Imran Khan Riaz

As reported, India is willing to improve its relationship with Paksitan and move towards the settlement of Kasmir, but India cannot be trusted. Like always, this is a delay tactic which India uses whenever it is military at a disadvantage. Apparently, India wants to resume the SARC summit which will be held here and Modi will visit Pakistan.India knows the only chance it has to have an influence/say on Kashmir settlement is "now" when it can start a "dialogue" - as otherwise after the settlement of Afghanistan, India will have to confront the Kashmir independence movement beyond its ability to control.