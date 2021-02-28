What's new

India wants a dialogue on Kashmir, Modi likely to visit Pakistan - Imran Khan Riaz

graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,797
42
19,022
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
As reported, India is willing to improve its relationship with Paksitan and move towards the settlement of Kasmir, but India cannot be trusted. Like always, this is a delay tactic which India uses whenever it is military at a disadvantage. Apparently, India wants to resume the SARC summit which will be held here and Modi will visit Pakistan.

My analysis: India knows the only chance it has to have an influence/say on Kashmir settlement is "now" when it can start a "dialogue" - as otherwise after the settlement of Afghanistan, India will have to confront the Kashmir independence movement beyond its ability to control.

 
