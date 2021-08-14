India: Wall made of containers erected next to PM Modi's residence

New Delhi Police have erected a wall outside the entrance of Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence,, as seen on Wednesday. The wall consists of shipping containers, arranged in order to block the fort, from where the Prime Minister will deliver an Independence Day speech to the nation. This is the first time that police have put up such a high wall, which surprised local residents and tourists. "This is the first time I am seeing the containers here, haven't seen anything like this in the previous years.At that time there were a lot of problems here. Maybe to avoid anything like that the government would have erected the containers," said Gaurav Sharma. India has been rocked by farmers' protests since last November as farmers have rejected the government reforms that enable growers to legally sell their products anywhere in the country without being subject to fixed state prices.