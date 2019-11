Why did India walk out of RCEP negotiations just a day after its last moment demands failed?

Labour mobility agreement — I have no idea how they strongarmed Singapore, Japan, and Korea on that, but they did.

Making Japan and Korea to pull pharmaceutical patent protection to open their markets Indian made generic medicines.

A number of 5 and more years long custom duty handicaps for their domestic industry. This already included the diary industry , which allegedly was the biggest reason for pullout

Specifically, all their last minute demands regarding new anti-dumping barriers, and letting nations to impose arbitrary temporary tariff, was already a subject of negotiations in 2015 round. India's Nov 2 demands were just unneeded rephrasing of them

Were other RCEP members to loose their right mind and OK Modi's last minute demands, he would've taken that and laud himself as a great politicians. Were they not, he would've shown a sad face, and do what he did.



Of course the second happened, but he really had a good deal on hand, and he threw it away.