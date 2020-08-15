/ Register

India vs Pakistan vs Bangladesh

    [​IMG]
    TIMESOFINDIA.COMAug 15, 2020, 09:27 IST

    Centuries of shared civilization apart, India and Pakistan turn 73 as modern nations this Independence Day. Their rivalry on sporting fields—hockey and cricket being the biggest example—is legendary. Bangladesh, born later out the same lineage, has joined the competition too.

    But how about the performance of these south Asian countries on things that matter more than sports—living standards of people. To measure that in a snapshot we present to you the Independence Day Cup.

    upload_2020-8-15_0-17-11.jpeg


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    upload_2020-8-15_0-18-46.jpeg

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    upload_2020-8-15_0-19-45.jpeg

    upload_2020-8-15_0-20-18.jpeg

    [​IMG]

    upload_2020-8-15_0-21-13.jpeg

    upload_2020-8-15_0-21-36.jpeg

    upload_2020-8-15_0-22-44.jpeg

    [​IMG]

    upload_2020-8-15_0-23-51.jpeg

    [​IMG]

    Graphics: Varun Vashishtha, Arul Upadhyay

    https://m.timesofindia.com/india/between-india-pakistan-bangladesh/articleshow/77557291.cms
     
    "Unlike Bangladesh, it choose too much on military and too little on social good"

    Like we had a choice. And if (God forbid) India is done with Pakistan then BD will probably be next.
     
    we want peace! but if you create havoc in kashmir then so shall we.
     
    Why Bharati media took the pain to dig up the obsolete 2010 data from World Bank to compare living standard of these three countries? Just because it give far more rosier picture of India? That to in nominal Dollar ! Considering that World Bank has much more updated and accurate data to reflect the living standard of the countries. Godi media should have used here the GDP Per capita in Purchasing Power Parity(PPP) in 2017 constant Dollar. This data is better than anything else found anywhere in the world.

    Selected Countries and Economies
    Country Most Recent Year Most Recent Value
    Bangladesh 2019- 4,754
    India 2019- 6,754
    Pakistan 2019- 4,690

    https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.PCAP.PP.KD?locations=BD-IN-PK
     
