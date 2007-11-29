What's new

INDIA VS PAKISTAN | Automobile Industry | Pakistani Public Reaction

The price difference is mostly due to the Indian rupee and Pak rupee parity diff. like 1 INR= 2.19 Pak rupee.

And this channel is clickbaiting Indians to watch and subscribe, knowing the curiosity and their interest and the power of praise.
 
Very obviously clickbaiting dumb Indians but also raising a somewhat valid point. The other day I was browsing around what's on offer in the Pakistani market and was quite underwhelmed and it was surprising. I was thinking China would have flooded your markets with all of their domestic offerings.
 
Sharma ji, none of them pay any tax.

Any.

Cheers, Doc
 
In the last 1 year so many new cars in different categories were launched that people here are now spoilt for choices in small 800-1000 CC hatchback, 1300 -1500 CC sedan and, SUV's to CUV's, many more...

The new car players(local assembled and CKD) were Hyndai, KIA, United Motors, FAW, MG, Changan, Proton, Prince Pearl, many other Chinese car makers too. Nissan is relaunching also.



 
