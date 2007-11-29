INDIA VS PAKISTAN | Automobile Industry | Pakistani Public Reaction

Very obviously clickbaiting dumb Indians but also raising a somewhat valid point. The other day I was browsing around what's on offer in the Pakistani market and was quite underwhelmed and it was surprising. I was thinking China would have flooded your markets with all of their domestic offerings.
In the last 1 year so many new cars in different categories were launched that people here are now spoilt for choices in small 800-1000 CC hatchback, 1300 -1500 CC sedan and, SUV's to CUV's, many more...
The new car players(local assembled and CKD) were Hyndai, KIA, United Motors, FAW, MG, Changan, Proton, Prince Pearl, many other Chinese car makers too. Nissan is relaunching also.