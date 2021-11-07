India vs Namibia | Most Useless match of the T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Namibia | The Most Useless match of the T20 World Cup 2021



India is Out of Semi-finals race and taking next flight back to Delhi Airport after the Namibia match.



Namibia though had won 1 match, but is also OUT of the Semi finals race.



4 Teams that qualified ahead in the Worldcup are :



England, New Zealand, Pakistan and Australia, the top teams of the World right now.



India vs Namibia today will the most useless match of the exciting T20 World cup 2021.