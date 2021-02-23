Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Sports
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
India vs England 3rd test (pink ball day/night game)
Thread starter
Sharma Ji
Start date
54 minutes ago
Sharma Ji
FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,353
-1
709
Country
Location
54 minutes ago
#1
P
Parminder Singh
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Apr 24, 2020
23
0
28
Country
Location
48 minutes ago
#2
Very important Test from the series point of view. It's a day nighter in the Largest Cricket stadium in the World. Hoping for a good contest.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)
Parminder Singh
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Chinese Long March Rocket Launch Collection
Latest: LKJ86
A moment ago
Chinese Defence Forum
After Embassy Protest, Indonesia Denies Backing Myanmar Regime’s Election Plan
Latest: Indos
1 minute ago
China & Far East
Will Pakistan and India survive the next 50 years ?
Latest: Jazzbot
2 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Why Iranian scientists claim that pomegranates cure arthritis?
Latest: Bagheera
5 minutes ago
World Affairs
Huawei unveils Mate X2 foldable phone, priced from about $2,785
Latest: Viet
5 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Lockheed Receives Mission Planning Contract for Potential F-16 Sales to India, Pakistan, 21 Other Nations
Latest: Goritoes
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
JF-17B Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: ARMalik
24 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
PTM Watch
Latest: Zarvan
32 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan will get New Air Defence system within this Year - CAS on ARY News .
Latest: I S I
45 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: AMRAAM
51 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Will Pakistan and India survive the next 50 years ?
Latest: Jazzbot
2 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
M-14 - Hakla - Dera Ismail Khan Motorway
Latest: Chishty4
11 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Pakistani Roads, Motorways and Highways
Latest: Chishty4
12 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Kashmala Tariq Son Requested For Bail In Accident Case
Latest: darksider
24 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
France summons Pakistan envoy over criticism of ‘separatism’ bill
Latest: PakistaniAtBahrain
46 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Gomig-21
Today at 8:16 AM
Air Warfare
Kalashnikov makes NATO friendly rifle
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 8:08 AM
Equipment & Gear
The First F-15EX Fighter Jet Has Now Flown In Its Air Force Colors
Latest: Gomig-21
Today at 7:07 AM
Air Warfare
D
F-35
Latest: Dac O Dac
Yesterday at 11:22 PM
Air Warfare
Is The U.S. Navy In Danger Of Falling Behind China’s PLAN?
Latest: AgNoStiC MuSliM
Yesterday at 11:21 PM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Chinese Long March Rocket Launch Collection
Latest: LKJ86
A moment ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Farm Mechanization: Removing the last barrier in Bangladesh
Latest: jamahir
9 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
$8.38 billion Japanese fund to revamp transport system
Latest: Bilal9
20 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
HAL LCH| Updates and Discussions
Latest: MirageBlue
22 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
China Space Military：Recon, Satcom, Navi, ASAT/BMD, Orbital Vehicle, SLV, etc.
Latest: JSCh
23 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Sports
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom