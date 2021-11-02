What's new

India vs Afghanistan ... T20 World Cup

India clinging to the slimmest hope to survive at T20 World Cup

They need to ace the Afghanistan spin test if they are to keep themselves alive in the tournament



Big picture
India are teetering on the brink of this T20 World Cup, depending on other teams to hand them a lifeline, and as dire as that may be, they'll need to keep telling themselves that it is not over.

A couple of bad tosses resulted in them getting the worst of the conditions. Their batters panicked because they knew they needed an extra 20-30 runs to even make a match of it, and their bowlers were handicapped by the dew that always comes in during the evenings in the UAE and flips the script. It wouldn't have been fun watching Pakistan and New Zealand score their runs so easily when they kept struggling so badly.

Still there is hope. India must beat Afghanistan - preferably by a big margin - and then hope Afghanistan can in turn beat New Zealand, which is very much possible given the way their bowlers have performed at this World Cup. Rashid Khan continues to dominate this format and Mujeeb Ur Rahman - assuming he's recovered from injury - functions at almost the same level. So it is game on.

Last five matches, most recent first
India: LLLLW
Afghanistan: WLWWW

In the spotlight

Virat Kohli has already announced that he will relinquish the India captaincy in the shortest format. He will not go quietly into the night though. He set in motion India's last loss, going for a big hit when he probably should have tried to bat out the 20 overs. It's unlikely that a batter of his quality, and more so his hunger, will make a mistake like that again.

India will need to beat Afghanistan and then hope Afghanistan beat New Zealand to stay alive in the T20 World Cup Getty Images

Hamid Hassan ended a five-year hiatus from T20I cricket when he took the field in Afghanistan's last match. In that time he's dabbled in coaching and in commentary but somehow nothing suits him quite as much as being out there in the thick of all the action. He's still got the headband. He's still got the yorkers. He's still a threat.

Team news

India's experiment with Rohit Sharma down the order may come to an end, which may mean that KL Rahul slips down to No. 4. Suryakumar Yadav missed the last game with back issues and it is unclear if he has recovered from them.

India (probable):

1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 KL Rahul, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Jasprit Bumrah


With Asghar Afghan's retirement, Afghanistan will be looking to either Hashmatullah Shahidi or Usman Ghani to step up and fill the hole he's left behind.


Afghanistan (probable):

1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Mohammad Shahzad (wk), 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi/Usman Ghani, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Karim Janat/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Hamid Hassan

Pitch and conditions

Teams chasing have won six of the eight matches played in Abu Dhabi at this T20 World Cup. The forecast is for clear skies on Wednesday with a temperature in the low 30s degree celsius.

Stats and trivia

  • In 2021, fast bowlers (76 matches, 308 wickets, 8 economy rate) have performed better than spinners (76 matches, 128 wickets, 7.6 economy rate) at this venue.
  • Rashid Khan dominates KL Rahul in T20 cricket: 18 runs, 30 balls, three dismissals
  • Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, has a much better record against the Afghanistan legspinner: 64 runs, 51 balls, no dismissals
 
Would love to see Afghans ending hopes of India's Semi-Final route. Then NZ should Thrash Afghans like there is no tomorrow. Then England vs NZ and Pakistan VS South Africa. Then would see Pakistan VS NZ and Pakistan will win.
 
Run rate worry can wait, India's focus on must-win matches: batting coach Vikram Rathour

Reuters
November 2, 2021



Rishabh Pant and India's batting coach Vikram Rathour at a training session in Bengaluru on September 20, 2019. — AP


Rishabh Pant and India's batting coach Vikram Rathour at a training session in Bengaluru on September 20, 2019. — AP

India's immediate target is to win their remaining three group matches to try and stay alive in the Twenty20 World Cup and not worry about any run rate scenario yet, batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Tuesday.

The team's semi-final hopes hang by a thread after back-to-back thrashings by Pakistan and New Zealand in India's first two Super 12 matches.

Even if they beat Afghanistan on Wednesday and Scotland and Namibia in their subsequent Group II matches, the 2007 champions would need other results to go their way and the net run rate to favour them to make the last four.

“At this time, the focus is to play good cricket and to win the remaining three games,” Rathour said. “I think this calculation will come into picture when we get to the last game, and when other results are out."

“At this moment, no, there's no focus on calculating run rates or anything. We're just looking to play when and sort out issues and win the games.”

The 2007 champions have looked jaded in the tournament and languish in fifth place in Group II sandwiched between Namibia and Scotland.

Put into bat in both the matches so far, the Indian batsmen have been largely starved of boundaries and struggled to rotate the strike.

“The pitches are definitely one of the factors,” former India player Rathour said.

“With variable pace and bounce, strike rotation is an issue and it's not with only our team.

“But yes, unfortunately, we were not able to execute the big shots. That happens once in a while in a game. Unfortunately that happened with us in the last game.”

In their next game, India face Afghanistan, who are second in the group, behind Pakistan, with two wins from three matches.

“They're a good team and they have done well,” Rathour said of the Afghan team boasting a formidable spin attack spearheaded by Rashid Khan.

“I think the challenge will be their spinners. But We have a tremendous set of skilful players, who have done well in past. If we play to our potential, I think we should do well.”
 
According to one of the Indian Sports program, India can still qualify for the SEMIS :unsure: ... I want someone to shed a light on that....

In the video below Mr. Sunil sahib at 2:05 mins saying "India ki team qualify karsakti hey...."

 
Adecypher said:
According to one of the Indian Sports program, India can still qualify for the SEMIS :unsure: ... I want someone to shed a light on that....

In the video below Mr. Sunil sahib at 2:05 mins saying "India ki team qualify karsakti hey...."

they can if they will all the next 3 matches by a huge margin of 78 to 80 runs. with the Afghan team, that doesn't seem possible but let's see tomorrow.

I'm praying and rooting for Afghanistan and here's why...In sha Allah, they will lay the smack down on the indians!
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1454503792016334849
 
