India: Visa hurdle stops Pakistani patients, hits medical tourism business in India : ache din

but also dealt a body blow to medical tourism in India.

over 600 Pakistani patients used to visit India.



On this side of the border, business has been affected a bit

Pakistanis spend the most in India.







"This is because Pakistani patients mostly come for organ transplants and heart surgeries for children that are costly," said Manish Chandra, co-founder of Vaidam medical travel assistance company.