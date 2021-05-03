What's new

India violates ceasfire along Working Boundary

This country india is unreal they are two face people that are born liars, not to mention they should be more worried about there people right that are in need that need help with covid this country makes one sick you should be ashamed of your selves seriously man be human and stop your BS for good.
 
BATMAN said:
Why didn't Pakistan took out all of Indian aircrafts in air-battel 27th February 2019.
Click to expand...
how many Bharti planes did Nawaz sharif shoot down when those b4stards shot down an unarmed Pakistani naval plane flying within its own airspace in 1999 killing everyone on board? Oh yh... he took it to the international court only to get the case thrown back at his face..
 
Last edited:
Dual Wielder said:
how many Bharti planes did Nawaz sharif shoot down when those b4stards shot down an unarmed Pakistani naval plane flying within its own airspace in 1999 killing everyone on board? Oh yh... he took it to an international court only to get the case thrown back at his face..
Click to expand...
How many Indian plane were in air when naval plane was shot?
In 1999 PAF chief didn't claim on national TV that he was ordered not to shoot by higherups!
BTW, Pakistan military is best equipped in terms of hard ware today, not in 1999.
NS surely collapsed in front of Bill Clinton, reason he was advised wrongly by the than ISI chief about the army chief.
 
Looks lilke Modi is looking for a distraction from his COVID woes, and what better way to achieve that then go back to the "old" enemy ie Pakistan.

The more things change, the more they stay the same it seems.
 
