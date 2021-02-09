What's new

India: Villagers suspect radioactive device behind Uttarakhand's Chamoli disaster

Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
15,917
43
26,513
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
DEHRADUN: Villagers of Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli have expressed concerns that Sunday’s flash floods may be the result of heat being produced by a radioactive device.

Raini village lies near the area which saw the maximum destruction caused by the flash floods.

The device was lost in 1965 during a secret expedition to Nanda Devi conducted by the CIA and IB to plant nuclear-powered surveillance equipment on the summit of the mountain, India’s second-highest (after Kanchenjunga) for spying on China.


However, the mountaineering team conducting the expedition got caught in a blizzard and had to return, leaving the device at the base of the mountain. A year later, when they went back to the area, they could not find it; subsequent expeditions have also not been able to trace the device, which has a life span of over 100 years and is believed to be still somewhere in the area.

On Sunday, the day the flash floods struck the area near Raini village in Chamoli district, which is situated in the Nanda Devi Biosphere, villagers said they noticed an extremely pungent smell in the air as muck and rubble from the mountain came rolling down and fell into the Rishiganga river.

“The smell was so intense that we were not able to breathe for some time. Had it been only debris and snow, it would not have carried such a smell. This has triggered concerns in our village that the long-lost radioactive device – about which our elders used to tell us – may be behind the incident,” said Deveshwari Devi, a resident of Jugju village, from where several men had served as porters during the 1965 expedition.




Incidentally, Imarti Devi, wife of one of the porters of the expedition, Kartik Singh, who is now 90-year-old, also died in Sunday’s flash floods after being swept away in the raging waters of the Rishiganga.




The villagers’ concern about the radioactive device also stems from the fact that the Nanda Devi (West) base camp is situated right at the spot where the Rishiganga gorge is located, from where the Rishiganga river emerges.




“During the 1965 expedition, we are told that the mountaineering team faced bad weather while they were above the base camp and they had to leave the device at a safe place there. If the device is buried under the snow somewhere in the area and is radiating heat, then of course there would be more melting of snow and further avalanches. We urge the government to immediately start a search operation for the device before there are more disasters,” said Sangram Singh Rawat, another villager who along with his family has been spending the night in the forest near Raini village in fear ever since Sunday’s disaster.




Notably, in 2018, tourism minister Satpal Maharaj had raised the issue of the radioactive device polluting the snow trickling down from the Nanda Devi range into the Ganga and had urged PM Modi to take urgent action in the matter.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Villagers suspect radioactive device behind Uttarakhand's Chamoli disaster | Dehradun News - Times of India

Villagers of Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli have expressed concerns that Sunday’s flash floods may be the result of heat being produced by a
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Dec 5, 2006
2,162
129
11,442
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maarkhoor said:
DEHRADUN: Villagers of Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli have expressed concerns that Sunday’s flash floods may be the result of heat being produced by a radioactive device.

Raini village lies near the area which saw the maximum destruction caused by the flash floods.

The device was lost in 1965 during a secret expedition to Nanda Devi conducted by the CIA and IB to plant nuclear-powered surveillance equipment on the summit of the mountain, India’s second-highest (after Kanchenjunga) for spying on China.


However, the mountaineering team conducting the expedition got caught in a blizzard and had to return, leaving the device at the base of the mountain. A year later, when they went back to the area, they could not find it; subsequent expeditions have also not been able to trace the device, which has a life span of over 100 years and is believed to be still somewhere in the area.

On Sunday, the day the flash floods struck the area near Raini village in Chamoli district, which is situated in the Nanda Devi Biosphere, villagers said they noticed an extremely pungent smell in the air as muck and rubble from the mountain came rolling down and fell into the Rishiganga river.

“The smell was so intense that we were not able to breathe for some time. Had it been only debris and snow, it would not have carried such a smell. This has triggered concerns in our village that the long-lost radioactive device – about which our elders used to tell us – may be behind the incident,” said Deveshwari Devi, a resident of Jugju village, from where several men had served as porters during the 1965 expedition.




Incidentally, Imarti Devi, wife of one of the porters of the expedition, Kartik Singh, who is now 90-year-old, also died in Sunday’s flash floods after being swept away in the raging waters of the Rishiganga.




The villagers’ concern about the radioactive device also stems from the fact that the Nanda Devi (West) base camp is situated right at the spot where the Rishiganga gorge is located, from where the Rishiganga river emerges.




“During the 1965 expedition, we are told that the mountaineering team faced bad weather while they were above the base camp and they had to leave the device at a safe place there. If the device is buried under the snow somewhere in the area and is radiating heat, then of course there would be more melting of snow and further avalanches. We urge the government to immediately start a search operation for the device before there are more disasters,” said Sangram Singh Rawat, another villager who along with his family has been spending the night in the forest near Raini village in fear ever since Sunday’s disaster.




Notably, in 2018, tourism minister Satpal Maharaj had raised the issue of the radioactive device polluting the snow trickling down from the Nanda Devi range into the Ganga and had urged PM Modi to take urgent action in the matter.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Villagers suspect radioactive device behind Uttarakhand's Chamoli disaster | Dehradun News - Times of India

Villagers of Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli have expressed concerns that Sunday’s flash floods may be the result of heat being produced by a
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Click to expand...
Three years after India’s defeat to China, at the height of the Cold War between the Western and Eastern Blocs, it was considered essential to keep a tab on China’s growing military might. In 1964, China had conducted its first nuclear tests in Xinjiang province. A remote sensing device atop Nanda Devi could keep track of any further tests.

Installing the device, however, meant carrying up equipment weighing around 56kg, including an 8-10ft-high antenna, two transceiver sets and the most vital component, a system for nuclear auxiliary power (SNAP) generator. The generator’s nuclear fuel, consisting of seven plutonium capsules, came in a special container. A radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG, RITEG) is a type of nuclear battery that uses an array of thermocouples to convert the heat released by the decay of a suitable radioactive material into electricity by the Seebeck effect. This type of generator has no moving parts.









1612869298535.png

The above pic was taken at Nanda Kot, with Nanda Devi in the background.

In 1967, the Americans, successfully installed a second nuclear-powered listening device on the neighbouring peak, the 22,510ft Nanda Kot. it worked for the greater part of a year before developing a snag. This faulty Nanda Kot equipment had been carried away in 1968 in a helicopter by the Americans.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
15,917
43
26,513
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PanzerKiel said:
Three years after India’s defeat to China, at the height of the Cold War between the Western and Eastern Blocs, it was considered essential to keep a tab on China’s growing military might. In 1964, China had conducted its first nuclear tests in Xinjiang province. A remote sensing device atop Nanda Devi could keep track of any further tests.

Installing the device, however, meant carrying up equipment weighing around 56kg, including an 8-10ft-high antenna, two transceiver sets and the most vital component, a system for nuclear auxiliary power (SNAP) generator. The generator’s nuclear fuel, consisting of seven plutonium capsules, came in a special container. A radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG, RITEG) is a type of nuclear battery that uses an array of thermocouples to convert the heat released by the decay of a suitable radioactive material into electricity by the Seebeck effect. This type of generator has no moving parts.









View attachment 714874
The above pic was taken at Nanda Kot, with Nanda Devi in the background.

In 1967, the Americans, successfully installed a second nuclear-powered listening device on the neighbouring peak, the 22,510ft Nanda Kot. it worked for the greater part of a year before developing a snag. This faulty Nanda Kot equipment had been carried away in 1968 in a helicopter by the Americans.
Click to expand...
What about the missing device....?

Any info?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom