India-Vietnam defense ties on upswing as both eye China

Countries aim to bolster South China Sea security with logistics pactThe INS Shakti, a fleet replenishment tanker of the Indian Navy, is seen docked in Singapore during a 2018 visit. New Delhi has inked a military logistics deal with Vietnam as it tightens ties in Southeast Asia. © ReutersKIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writerJuly 4, 2022 17:39 JSTNEW DELHI -- India and Vietnam are stepping up defense cooperation, aiming for an extra layer of security as China flexes its muscle in the South China Sea.