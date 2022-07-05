What's new

India-Vietnam defense ties on upswing as both eye China

Countries aim to bolster South China Sea security with logistics pact
The INS Shakti, a fleet replenishment tanker of the Indian Navy, is seen docked in Singapore during a 2018 visit. New Delhi has inked a military logistics deal with Vietnam as it tightens ties in Southeast Asia. © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writerJuly 4, 2022 17:39 JST

NEW DELHI -- India and Vietnam are stepping up defense cooperation, aiming for an extra layer of security as China flexes its muscle in the South China Sea.

