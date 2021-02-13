India v England 2nd Test Chennai February 13-17, 2021

Kohli is bowled - but refuses to walk India captain Virat Kohli needs a replay on the big screen to convince him to leave the crease after being bowled by England's Moeen Ali.

Kohli actually refused to walk after being BOWLED by the moooslim in the England team."Ruth Brooksbank: Couldn't resist this: There once was a captain called Kohli, Who to the Indian supporters is holy. But it was comedy gold, As he got clean bowled, And walked off ever so slowly."I try really really hard to respect Indian cricket, honestly, I even admit it when they've played well. Then they behave in this sadly predictable fashion and I'm reminded of what a fk storm of hindutva filth they are - BCCI, the players, the fans - FILTH daring to smear the gentleman's sport with their rampant hatred of anything remotely Pakistani or Muslim.