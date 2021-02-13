What's new

India v England 2nd Test Chennai February 13-17, 2021

terry5

terry5

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2014
2,671
-11
3,769
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
Pakistan
What a day of cricket . Brilliant game so far

Ind 300-6

Riveting
Doctored pitch , cheating umpire .....😂
 
Last edited:
terry5

terry5

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2014
2,671
-11
3,769
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
Pakistan
STUMPS
2nd Test, Dhaka, Feb 11 - Feb 15 2021, West Indies tour of Bangladesh

WI (21 ov). 409 & 41/3

BDESH 296
Day 3 - Session 3: West Indies lead by 154 runs. CRR: 1.95
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
8,930
15
18,669
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Kohli actually refused to walk after being BOWLED by the moooslim in the England team.

www.bbc.co.uk

Kohli is bowled - but refuses to walk

India captain Virat Kohli needs a replay on the big screen to convince him to leave the crease after being bowled by England's Moeen Ali.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk

"Ruth Brooksbank: Couldn't resist this: There once was a captain called Kohli, Who to the Indian supporters is holy. But it was comedy gold, As he got clean bowled, And walked off ever so slowly."

I try really really hard to respect Indian cricket, honestly, I even admit it when they've played well. Then they behave in this sadly predictable fashion and I'm reminded of what a fk storm of hindutva filth they are - BCCI, the players, the fans - FILTH daring to smear the gentleman's sport with their rampant hatred of anything remotely Pakistani or Muslim.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
8,930
15
18,669
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
"Although replays suggested that Ajinkya Rahane should have given out after a delivery from Jack Leach brushed his glove on the way to the short-leg fielder, the TV umpire, Anil Chaudhary, failed to check the correct passage of play and declined England's review.

The incident occurred in the 75th over of the day as Rahane prodded forward to a good-length ball from Leach. While England's appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire, Virender Sharma, they were quick to call a review.

Chaudhary, however, appeared to check only the moment the ball passed the bat. Having decided, quite correctly, that there was no contact at that moment, he returned his 'not out' decision without appearing to realise that the ball had, after that moment, ballooned off the pad and taken the glove, close to the tip of his bat, before Ollie Pope caught it.

RELATED
England, watching the review of the incident play out on the big screen, appeared to clarify to Sharma that they were appealing for a catch off the glove, not the bat. Chaudhary responded by checking for a leg before wicket dismissal, concluding this would also be denied as the ball had pitched outside leg stump. As a result, England were informed that they had lost one of their reviews.

It is unclear if Sharma informed Chaudhary of England's clarifications or if Chaudhary was provided the footage he requested from the broadcasters.

A few moments later, however, the review was reinstated. By that time the match referee, Javagal Srinath, had been shown replays of the full incident and been able to use Snicko to see there had been contact between ball and glove.

On what grounds that review was reinstated remains, at the time of writing, unclear. The ICC's protocols on the matter state that "an unsuccessful review may be re-instated by the Match Referee at his sole discretion (if appropriate after consultation with the ICC Technical Official and/or the television broadcast director), if the review could not properly be concluded due to a failure of the technology."

That would suggest that Srinath felt the error was due to a technological failure rather than human error.

Chaudhary is a member of the ICC's elite panel of umpires and enjoyed a very good first Test of the series as one of the on-field officials."
Wow. 2021 and we're seeing new levels of horsecrap from the perpetually victimised Hindustani nation, evidently desperate to get a win here. It's okay. If aussies refuse to walk or if aussie umpires cheat against Hindustan, then they lose their match fee, get fined, get banned, are forced to apologise and are declared as racist hinduophobes.

Kohli should get down on his filthy hands and knees and apologise to Moeen Ali, or is it only aussies who need to apologise these days?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom