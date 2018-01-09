What's new

India using rape, torture of Kashmiri women as ‘instruments of state-terrorism’

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
3,046
-1
7,396
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India using rape, torture of Kashmiri women as ‘instruments of state-terrorism’
Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 9:38 AM



ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): The Foreign Office on Tuesday said India was employing rape, torture, degrading treatment and killings of Kashmiri women as ‘instruments of state-terrorism’ in the occupied territory.

“These state sanctioned heinous crimes have further intensified since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019,” the Foreign Office statement said issued here.

The statement came in rememberance of the horrific incident of mass rape of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpora villages of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 23 February, 1991.

“The fateful day continues to remain a scar on collective memory of the internatioal community,” the statement added.
The Foreign Office said lack of accountability of perpetrators and absence of justice for victims continued to define India’s deliberate disregard for rule of law and human rights.

The incidents of systematic violence and mass rapes in IIOJK have been documented by a number of independent Commissions, human rights organzations, global media and civil society organizations, including the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), it stressed.

The Foreign Office emphasized that the day should serve as a solemn reminder to the internatioal community of the need to address the systematic violence against women in IIOJK.

www.app.com.pk

India using rape, torture of Kashmiri women as 'instruments of state-terrorism'

FO on Tuesday said India was employing rape, torture, degrading treatment and killings of Kashmiri women as 'instruments of state-terrorism
www.app.com.pk www.app.com.pk
+++++++++++++++++++++++++
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Signalian
India and State Terrorism
Replies
0
Views
564
Signalian
Signalian
Horus
India Continues to Violate UN Resolutions on #Kashmir
Replies
3
Views
9K
Dash
Dash
graphican
British Parliament Condemns India on Human Rights in Kashmir
2 3
Replies
37
Views
4K
graphican
graphican
*Awan*
  • Locked
Its time to declare India a terrorist state
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
226
Views
12K
Awesome
Awesome
Hafizzz
  • Locked
Indian Aggression
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
181
Views
11K
AgNoStiC MuSliM
AgNoStiC MuSliM

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom