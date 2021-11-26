What's new

India uses drones for humanity, Pakistan for dropping explosives: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Unlike Pakistan which uses drones to drop weapons and further terrorism in Indian territory, India uses its drones to serve humanity, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday at the launch of operations of an unmanned aeriel vehicle to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to areas along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The indigenously built medium-class multicopter unmanned ariel vehicle (UAV) took off from the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine Complex here and successfully delivered 50 vials of COVID-19 vaccines along with syringes to a public health centre in Jammu’s Marh area near the India-Pakistan border.

“Pakistan is using drones to drop explosives to cause harm to human life and further terrorism, but our drone will act as a carrier of ‘Sanjeevani Boti’ for the betterment of humanity and is going with a message of peace,” Singh, who is Union minister of state in the Prime Minister’s office, said.

He said health workers engaged in COVID-19 vaccination are facing problems in reaching families in remote and mountainous regions, and difficult terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and elsewhere.

The use of this type of drones will be of great help and also aid in fulfilling the government’s resolve of 100 per cent vaccination, Singh said.

Singh, the Udhampur MP and MoS in the Prime Minister's Office, launched a drone Saturday to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to areas along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.
And China is using drones to destroy Indian military.
 
Ironically balloons coming from Pakistan are either shot down or captured but Pakistani drones are just spotted and always escape back.... However not the same case when Indians send their Israeli made drones into Pakistan.

Pakistan has Chinese electronic equipment which is far superior to the Israelis. Indian Israeli electronics has always failed against Pakistan.
 
