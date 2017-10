India, US vote against UNHRC resolution to denounce death penalty for homosexuality

to denounce death penalty for consensual same-sex relations was passed by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on September 29. 47 members of the UNHRC voted for the resolution in Geneva.Out of the 47 members, 27 voted in favour of the resolution, 13 voted against and seven abstained from voting.And guess what India voted for?In simpler terms, India has no problem if death penalty is given to people for being a homosexual, indicating that freedom to choose who to love is still a far-fetched dream for Indians.The resolution has also asked countries where death penalty is not yet abolished to ensure that it is not "applied arbitrarily or in a discriminatory manner."In a statement, Renato Sabbadini, the executive director of The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) said, "It is unconscionable to think that there are hundreds of millions of people living in States where somebody may be executed simply because of whom they love".Currently, there are six countries where same-sex relations could result in a death penalty. In five other countries - Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, Mauritania and Afghanistan - same sex relationships permit death penalty due to Sharia law, but it is thought to not be invoked. Whereas in one country (Brunei Darussalam) same sex relationships are illegal but no criminal procedure has been laid down for the same.In India, homosexuality is a criminal offence under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. In 2009, Section 377 was struck down by the apex court in India. Section 377 was not completely struck down, that is, it was still relevant in case of non-consensual non-vaginal intercourse or to intercourse with minors. But, in 2013 following an appeal, the Supreme Court of India, again upheld the constitutionality of Section 377.