India US to sign 300 million deal for missiles, torpedoes for Indian Navy's MH-60R fleet

India is going to sign a weapons deal with the United States soon to buy American weapons, including the Hellfire missiles and Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes, in a step towards strengthening their military hardware cooperation. These weapons are going to be fitted on the 24 MH-60 helicopters that are going to be fully inducted into the Navy in the near future.

The proposal for buying the weapons package for the MH-60 Romeo choppers is being moved forward briskly and the deal is expected to be signed sooner. Speaking to India Today, top government officials informed that the deal would be inked under the Foreign Military Sales route.

www.google.com

India US to sign Rs 2400 crore deal for missiles, torpedoes for Indian Navy

The proposal for buying the weapons package for the MH-60 Romeo choppers is being moved forward briskly and the deal is expected to be signed sooner.
www.google.com

India seeks additional armaments for MH-60R fleet | Shephard

Additional missiles and torpedoes are on the cards to equip India's incoming fleet of MH-60R multi-mission helicopters.
www.shephardmedia.com

www.google.com

India nears USD 300 million weapons deal with US

India is working to acquire a slew of American weapons for its Navy - including Hellfire missiles and Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes for its MH-60 Romeo multirole helicopters. Negotiations are currently underway with the American authorities for the USD 300 million deal.
www.google.com
 

