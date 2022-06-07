India US relations

Chat SAMOSA
Well written article today - excerpt:
More generally, Indians bristle when they sense Americans and Europeans getting together to write global rules. The more that American Wilsonians talk about a values-based international order, the more that Indians worry about Western arrogance. Many Indians want a strong Russia and, within limits, a strong China precisely to help guard against the kind of world order President Biden and many of his advisers want to build.
Handle the India-U.S. Relationship With Care https://www.wsj.com/articles/india-...a-democracy-hindu-america-blinken-11654539987
