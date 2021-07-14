What's new

The Maverick

The Maverick

Jan 4, 2016
Yahoo News
Swarajya
India, US Close To Signing $700 Million Deal To Acquire 100 'GE 404' Engines For Tejas Mk1A Fighter Jets
Swarajya Staff
14 July 2021, 5:50 am

In what would signify further deepening of defence ties between India and the United States (US), the former is set to sign a deal to acquire 100 fighter jet engines worth $700 million from US-based General Electric (GE), reports Economic Times.
The procured GE 404 engines will be used to power the Mk 1A version of the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. The said engine is already being used to power the Mk1 version of the LCA Tejas which is in service with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Earlier in February, India had formally signed a Rs 48,000 crore contract to acquire indigenous LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jets with the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
India and the US are said to have almost completed the negotiations and all issues related to the supply are said to have been sorted out.
Once inked, the engagement would mark the biggest India-US defence deal since February 2020 when India had placed orders to procure MH-60 Sikorsky Romeo multi-role helicopters and Apache attack choppers during a visit by the then-president Donald Trump.
 
The Maverick

The Maverick

Jan 4, 2016
The American engines cost more than twice that of a Russian engines but have much longer service life and less down.time ...

this new order will be used to power 83 mark1a tejas fighters which will.start induction in 2024 to 2029
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
Nice, it is one of the best reliable & trusted engine in the world.
 
MirageBlue

MirageBlue

Mar 24, 2020
The American engines cost more than twice that of a Russian engines but have much longer service life and less down.time ...

this new order will be used to power 83 mark1a tejas fighters which will.start induction in 2024 to 2029
Most importantly - they are more reliable than any Russian engine ever was. The GE F-404 family is one of the most reliable military turbofan engines ever produced.

I'm sure this deal involves some level of work at HAL as well. Will look out for more information on this from other sources.
 
The Maverick

The Maverick

Jan 4, 2016
great engine hamstrung by shit airframe

explain how your flying dorito is better than jft

this isn’t 414, why not 414?
shit airframe ?

but has composites, and full.quadruplex flybewire system.
which makes the tejas super easy and safe to fly.....
unlike your thunders let's leave this out to make our mighty thunder cheap as chips and quick to induct.
but you get what you pay for.
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

Oct 29, 2020
shit airframe ?

but has composites, and full.quadruplex flybewire system.
which makes the tejas super easy and safe to fly.....
unlike your thunders let's leave this out to make our mighty thunder cheap as chips and quick to induct.
but you get what you pay for.
all jet designs have pros and con delta wings has less maneuverability/agility than crop tail delta wing design, its build for speed and combat in higher altitudes and have good instantaneous turn rates but after its maneuver its takes time to gain energy (poor accelerations) but in sustain turn rates JFT has an edge over Tejas and also JFT advantages at lower level
 
