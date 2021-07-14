India, US Close To Signing $700 Million Deal To Acquire 100 'GE 404' Engines For Tejas Mk1A Fighter Jets

The Maverick said: The American engines cost more than twice that of a Russian engines but have much longer service life and less down.time ...



this new order will be used to power 83 mark1a tejas fighters which will.start induction in 2024 to 2029 Click to expand...

Most importantly - they are more reliable than any Russian engine ever was. The GE F-404 family is one of the most reliable military turbofan engines ever produced.I'm sure this deal involves some level of work at HAL as well. Will look out for more information on this from other sources.