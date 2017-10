The plot thickens!



IA sees PLA continuing to build a motorable road in Doklam but Bhutan refuses to object because it wants good relations with China. The visit by India's foreign minister failed to change Bhutan's mind and now USA wants to have a try too.



Despite the best attempts by Modi to cover up IA's humiliating retreat from Doklam, there are too many signs of PLA troops, roads and bunker activity in Doklam to ignore. This forces Modi to take military action even though Bhutan does not support it.

Very likely India's military action will be coordinated with some USA action in North Korea. This coordination will draw the most severe reaction from Beijing. The entire Tibet plateau is now fully militarized for a large scale conflict.

The Trump administration that had explicitly supported India during the Doklam standoff is apparently worried about the moves by the PLA in the region ahead of the Chinese Communist Party Congress later this month. Acting US envoy to India, MaryKay L Carlson , visited Thimpu this week immediately after foreign secretary S Jaishankar’s trip, and held discussions with the Bhutanese Prime Minister amid the latest developments.